"Definitely more hostility in the air" - Ravens player issues warning to Bengals ahead of crucial AFC North battle

The AFC North will give Week 7 of the NFL its most important game when the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals. AFC North divisional games are always hotly contested and full of emotion.

The Ravens have been the class of the division for the last decade. Meanwhile, the Bengals have been competing for third place. Things have been different this season, as the Ravens and Bengals have both played outstanding.

Emotions are running high, and the players have been trash-talking ahead of the Week 7 clash.

A Ravens player says, "There's definitely more hostility in the air."

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was asked on Friday how the team felt about the game. He said that there's more hostility in the air this time around and that it'll be a bloodbath.

This kind of intensity is what has defined the AFC North over the last 20 years. There's a general disdain and dislike for one another, and it pushes each team to bring its best in divisional games.

The Ravens defense has been one of the best units in the NFL and has earned the right to boast. They're the seventh-best scoring defense and the fourth-best rushing defense.

The Bengals will have their work cut out for them. But they have as good a chance as ever with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase leading them.

The Ravens aren't the only team out for blood, however. The Bengals also acknowledge that things are different this time around.

The Bengals are also looking to dominate.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon provided context on the Bengals' attitude towards the Ravens. He said they're a different team than they used to be, and they're looking to dominate.

The Bengals are only one game behind the Ravens and have played inspired and spirited team football. The defense plays nasty and ranks seventh in rushing defense and fifth in scoring defense.

The Bengals will have a lot of motivation in this game, having never beaten Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens and Bengals game will also have consequences in the playoff race. Both teams have the right to feel invigorated and hostile towards one another before this massive game.

