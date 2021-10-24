Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight against the Bengals in Week 7?

Lamar Jackson and the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens await the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Ravens have exceeded expectations this season despite being bitten by the injury bug back in training camp. Luckily, they've had Lamar Jackson playing at an unprecedented level.

The difference between Jackson's 2019 MVP campaign and his 2021 season is staggering. Jackson has developed into a complete passer from inside the pocket in his fourth season. That was a weakness earlier in his career, and now he uses that strength more than his legs.

The Ravens will need Jackson to be at his best against Bengals hotshots Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Lamar Jackson is playing vs. Bengals in Week 7

The Exit 52 Podcast @Exit52Podcast Bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals.Lamar Jackson woke up today. Bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals.Lamar Jackson woke up today.

Jackson wasn't on the injury report for the Ravens at all this week. He is 100 percent healthy and ready to play. However, he will be shorthanded on offense, as wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Latavius Murray are both out for the game against the Bengals.

A fully healthy Jackson will be a significant test for the Bengals' defense, which has been one of the most improved units since last season across the entire NFL.

Free-agent signings Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie, and Eli Apple have done wonders for their secondary. Trey Hendrickson has given the Bengals a legitimate pass rusher and has already notched 5.5 sacks. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points per game in the NFL through Week 6.

If anyone can make the Bengals' life miserable, it's going to be Lamar Jackson. Jackson has shown this year that he can compete with teams in shootouts if needed. Burrow and the Bengals will likely score their fair share of points. But the Ravens are equipped to keep pace in high-scoring games.

Lamar Jackson has a chance to add to his MVP candidacy

This season, there have been at least half a dozen serious contenders for the league MVP award. Jackson has a legitimate shot at winning his second MVP award due to his incredible performances week in and week out.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron This was the year everyone was supposed to figure out Lamar Jackson.Week 2

- Clutch 4th down, beats MahomesWeek 3

- GW drive in 64 secondsWeek 4

- Smokes 3-0 DENWeek 5

- 442 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

- OT comebackWeek 6

- Blows out LAC

Beating a tough, in-form divisional rival would be one of the biggest wins of the season for the Ravens and Jackson. It would also boost Jackson's MVP bid ahead of other candidates.

