Bengals vs Ravens injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The AFC North clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will have consequences come January. The Ravens are 5-1, and the Bengals are 4-2. Both teams are playoff hopefuls and Super Bowl hopefuls in the Ravens' case.

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are two of the best young quarterbacks across the entire NFL. Their back-and-forth action won't disappoint, especially since they have stud wide receivers Marquise Brown and Ja'Marr Chase to throw to.

But the defense is just as good as the offense in the case of both teams. Injuries are one factor that can change everything ahead of a football game, however.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report

Cincinnati Bengals

Player Position Injury Game Status Jalen Davis CB Ankle Questionable Tyler Shelvin DT NIR/Illness Questionable

The Bengals are going to be healthier than ever during a divisional game under Zac Taylor. The only two players questionable are backups Jalen Davis and Tyler Shelvin. The Bengals are hiding a hot streak and have a strong chance of winning this game. That's in large part thanks to being healthy across their starting lineup.

Baltimore Ravens

Player Position Injury Game Status Latavius Murray RB Ankle Out Sammy Watkins WR Thigh Out Bradley Bozeman OG Back Questionable Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee Questionable Tavon Young CB Knee Questionable Patrick Queen LB Thigh Questionable

The Ravens have refused to let injuries be an excuse for their team this season. But they will be without two starters who play the majority of snaps on offense, Sammy Watkins and Latavius Murray. Their questionable list includes essential players, most notably middle linebacker Patrick Queen.

Alejandro Villanueva and Bradley Bozeman are both starters, so the Ravens will hope they can have both of them. Tavon Young is also an essential player due to the loss of Marcus Peters before the season.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens starting lineups

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Body, Tee Higgins | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Trey Hill, Riley Reiff

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt | CB - Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton | S - Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

DL - Justin Madabuike, Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith | S - DeShon Elliot, Chuck Clark | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

