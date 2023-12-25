Ravens vs. 49ers injury report: Latest on Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Nick Bosa and more

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are two of the more in-form teams in the NFL and at the top of their respective conferences. Furthermore, they know a win here will virtually seal their number-one seeds heading into the playoffs.
Here are the details about the game:
- Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN
- TV: ABC
- Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET
Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention
Baltimore Ravens injury report for Week 16
According to their official website, the Baltimore Ravens will need two players for tonight's game: cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet. Both defensive ends dealt with injuries and couldn't partake in this week's training sessions.
Furthermore, rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers and linebacker Malik Hamm are questionable for the game. Both players are likely to be game-time decisions.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury status
Baltimore Ravens veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should be available for tonight's game. He participated in Friday's training session after being given Thursday off due to injury.
Thankfully for the Ravens, Beckham Jr. practiced without restrictions on Friday and should be on the Gridiron in tonight's crunch matchup.
Zay Flowers' injury status
However, rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers' injury status is more complex. The OSU alum is questionable for tonight's Christmas game.
Flowers didn't practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. However, he was a full participant on Friday, a massive plus to the franchise. Flowers leads the franchise in receptions (65) and receiving yards (680) with three touchdowns. His availability for tonight's game would be a massive plus for Lamar Jackson and Co.
San Francisco 49ers injury report for Week 16
The San Francisco 49ers have four players officially ruled out of tonight's game. They are defensive end Arik Armstead, linebacker Oren Burks, tight end Ross Dwelley and wide receiver Jauan Jennings.
Furthermore, nose tackle Javon Hargrave and running back Elijah Mitchell are questionable.
Nick Bosa's injury status
San Francisco 49ers superstar defensive end Nick Bosa will play against the Baltimore Ravens in tonight's game. The perennial Pro Bowler missed just one training session this week due to a team-approved rest.
Bosa is cleared from any injury issue and will be looking to wreak havoc on the Baltimore offense.
Ravens vs. 49ers history
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers played against each other seven times in the NFL. The Ravens hold the upper hand in the rivalry, winning five games to the 49ers' two.
Here's a look at the past matchups between the franchises:
- The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers at home 20-17 on 12/01/2019.
- The San Francisco 49ers beat the Baltimore Ravens at home 25-20 on 10/18/2015.
- The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers away from home 34-31 on 02/03/2013.
- The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers at home 16-6 on 11/24/2011.
- The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers away from home 9-7 on 10/07/2007.
- The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers at home 44-6 on 11/30/2003.
- The San Francisco 49ers beat the Baltimore Ravens at home 38-20 on 11/17/1996.
Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16