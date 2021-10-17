Ravens vs Chargers: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season - 

×
Modified Oct 17, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert is always something to keep an eye on, especially when both of their teams are playing at such a high level.

Fortunately, that's the case for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a 4-1 record and lead their respective divisions. They're also coming from incredible wins: the Chargers won a thrilling 47-42 against the Cleveland Browns, while the Ravens came from a 22-3 deficit on Monday Night Football to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

Lamar Jackson went 29/33 for 343 yds & 4 TD's on non-RPO/ PA pass plays Monday. Here, @MattBowen41 shows Lamar's skill to locate the void vs. Cover 3, and hit WR Marquise Brown w/ precision on this intermediate route late in the 4th qtr. #NFL#RavensFlock | #BoltUp | @GregCosell https://t.co/QGtm91qokP

Check out the injury report and the starting lineup for Ravens and Chargers.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Baltimore Ravens

News emerged from Baltimore on Thursday that quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness, but he had no such problems on Friday as he was a full participant. He's confirmed to start against the Chargers on Sunday.

The only confirmed absence from the game will be wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who's recovering from a thigh problem and has not practiced all week.

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

The safety position is a concern, with DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) both listed as questionable for the game. However, they upgraded from limited to full practice on Friday and all signs point to them being active against Los Angeles. OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), on the other hand, will be a game-time decision.

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
WR Sammy WatkinsThighDNPDNPDNPOut
S Geno StoneThighLPLPFPQuestionable
S Deshon ElliottQuadLPLPFPQuestionable
OT Alejandro VillanuevaKneeLPDNPLPQuestionable
QB Lamar JacksonIllness- DNPFP-

Los Angeles Chargers

Wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) has not practiced all week and his status for the game is questionable per the team's injury report, but head coach Brandon Staley stated that he expects Williams to play against the Ravens.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill is out with a chest injury. Safety Nasir Adderley has a hip problem and has not practiced since Thursday, and he will be a game-time decision.

Running back Justin Jackson has a groin problem and was limited in practice all week, but it's confirmed to play.

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
S Nasir AdderleyHipLPDNPDNPQuestionable
RB Justin JacksonGroinLPLPLP-
LB Drue TranquillChestDNP DNPDNPOut
WR Mike WilliamsKneeDNP DNPDNPQuestionable

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers starting lineup

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Latavius Murray, Patrick Ricard | WR - Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Ronnie Stanley, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva

DL - Justin Madubuike, Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell | LB - Justin Houston, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Tyus Bowser | CB - Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett | S - Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler, Gabe Nabers | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

Justin Herbert’s not the only young star in LA. Rashawn Slater is a PROBLEM. https://t.co/sxTBywJnHA

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

