Ravens vs Chargers: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season - 

Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert is always something to keep an eye on, especially when both of their teams are playing at such a high level.

Fortunately, that's the case for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a 4-1 record and lead their respective divisions. They're also coming from incredible wins: the Chargers won a thrilling 47-42 against the Cleveland Browns, while the Ravens came from a 22-3 deficit on Monday Night Football to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Baltimore Ravens

News emerged from Baltimore on Thursday that quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness, but he had no such problems on Friday as he was a full participant. He's confirmed to start against the Chargers on Sunday.

The only confirmed absence from the game will be wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who's recovering from a thigh problem and has not practiced all week.

The safety position is a concern, with DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) both listed as questionable for the game. However, they upgraded from limited to full practice on Friday and all signs point to them being active against Los Angeles. OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), on the other hand, will be a game-time decision.

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status WR Sammy Watkins Thigh DNP DNP DNP Out S Geno Stone Thigh LP LP FP Questionable S Deshon Elliott Quad LP LP FP Questionable OT Alejandro Villanueva Knee LP DNP LP Questionable QB Lamar Jackson Illness - DNP FP -

Los Angeles Chargers

Wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) has not practiced all week and his status for the game is questionable per the team's injury report, but head coach Brandon Staley stated that he expects Williams to play against the Ravens.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill is out with a chest injury. Safety Nasir Adderley has a hip problem and has not practiced since Thursday, and he will be a game-time decision.

Running back Justin Jackson has a groin problem and was limited in practice all week, but it's confirmed to play.

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status S Nasir Adderley Hip LP DNP DNP Questionable RB Justin Jackson Groin LP LP LP - LB Drue Tranquill Chest DNP DNP DNP Out WR Mike Williams Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers starting lineup

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Latavius Murray, Patrick Ricard | WR - Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Ronnie Stanley, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva

DL - Justin Madubuike, Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell | LB - Justin Houston, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Tyus Bowser | CB - Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett | S - Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler, Gabe Nabers | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

