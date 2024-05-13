Ravens vs Chiefs 2024 opener: 5 storylines to look forward to feat. Derrick Henry's debut for Baltimore

The NFL has announced the season opener, with the Baltimore Ravens traveling to face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a huge game, potentially even with repercussions for future playoff seeding. These two teams know each other well and have clashed many times recently. Here are some major storylines to keep an eye out for when they officially kick off the 2024-2025 season.

Storylines to watch for in Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL opener

5) Lamar Jackson's MVP chance

Can Lamar Jackson win another MVP

Not many players have won back-to-back MVPs. There are also not too many who have ever won three in their career. Lamar Jackson will officially embark on his MVP defense in the season opener against the Chiefs, a team that dismantled him in the playoffs. This game will show whether or not he can win another MVP by laying down a marker early in the year.

4) Threepeat chances

The Chiefs are trying to go back-to-back-to-back

No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to be the first in 2024. Their opening matchup against the Ravens will serve as the first indicator of whether or not they can do it. However, it is worth noting that Kansas City looked rough and lost in the season opener in 2023 and still won it all. Regardless, this encounter could potentially be a sign of things to come especially considering how the Ravens and Chiefs have reloaded for 2024.

3) New Chiefs offense

The Chiefs' offense will look very different in 2024. Rashee Rice will likely be suspended and this will be the team debut for Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy. Travis Kelce will also be a year older so we'll see how that plays out. This is not the same offense they had in 2023 and it will be the first chance for anyone to get a look at Patrick Mahomes' revamped supporting cast.

2) Derrick Henry's debut

There is a lot of anticipation for Baltimore's 2024 offense. Pairing Lamar Jackson with Derrick Henry almost seems unfair to defenses. This will be the first time these two play a regular season game together, so it's going to be very exciting. Henry didn't have the greatest season last year, but playing with one of the best rushing QBs ever should provide a very interesting storyline for the opener.

1) AFC Championship rematch

Lamar Jackson can get revenge on KC

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens played a thrilling AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs went on the road and upset the Ravens with a brilliant defensive game plan, shutting down Lamar Jackson and company. This is Baltimore's chance at revenge, and it's Kansas City's chance to prove that it wasn't a fluke.