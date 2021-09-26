Ravens vs Lions: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Baltimore Ravens are riding high following Lamar Jackson's first-ever win over Patrick Mahomes, but the NFL season is moving quickly and they have to focus on the Detroit Lions to move to a positive record.

The Ravens are a much better team on paper, but they are facing a huge COVID-19 crisis on defense. Can the Lions take advantage of those absences and pull off an upset?

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions injury report

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens' roster will be depleted on Sunday. At least six players will miss the trip to Detroit, including franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who's still nursing an ankle injury.

Justin Houston, Brandon Wiliams, Justin Madubuike and Jaylon Ferguson all were put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, and none of them will play Sunday. Derek Wolfe is another front-seven absence for the Ravens, which means the team will now have problems pressuring Jared Goff on Sunday.

Detroit Lions

There are a lot of questionable players for the Lions regarding the game against the Ravens, but they're all expected to play, except for EDGE Trey Flowers who hasn't practiced all week with injuries to his shoulder and his knees.

Indianapolis Colts v Detroit Lions

Jamie Collins will also be out for the game, but not because he's injured. The Lions are trying to trade him and he'll stay away from the team while this happens.

Al Karsten @bigalfredosauce Watch Jamie Collins (#8 - Top Hash at the Goal Line) pursuit on this play. Derrick Barnes played 0 Snaps in his place today. The Lions face the Baltimore Ravens, who just ran for 250+ yards against the Chiefs, next week. Watch Jamie Collins (#8 - Top Hash at the Goal Line) pursuit on this play. Derrick Barnes played 0 Snaps in his place today. The Lions face the Baltimore Ravens, who just ran for 250+ yards against the Chiefs, next week. https://t.co/Y4tMp3X1bh

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Ty'Son Williams, Patrick Ricard | WR - Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

DL - Broderick Washington, Justin Ellis, Calais Campbell | LB - Tyus Bowser, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Odafe Oweh | CB - Anthony Averett, Marlon Humphrey | S - Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Kalif Reymond, Quintez Cephus, Amon-ra St. Brown | TE - TJ Hockenson | OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams, Romeo Okwara | LB - Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Jalen Reeves-Maybin | CB - Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker | K - Ryan Santoso | P - Jack Fox

