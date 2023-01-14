Ravens win 1st title in Super Bowl XXXV

Super Bowl XXXV was played on January 28, 2001, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Baltimore Ravens, champions of the AFC, faced off against the New York Giants, champions of the NFC. The game was coached by Brian Billick for the Baltimore Ravens and Jim Fassel for the New York Giants.

On the way to Super Bowl XXXV, the Ravens had a dominant regular season, finishing with a record of 12-4. They won their division and then defeated the Denver Broncos, the Tennessee Titans, and the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Trent Dilfer led the team's offense, completing 202 passes for 2,527 yards and 12 touchdowns, while the defense was the heart and soul of the team, led by linebacker Ray Lewis, who recorded 138 tackles and 3 sacks that season, and was coached by defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis.

The Giants also had a successful regular season, finishing with a record of 12-4. They won their division and then defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings, and the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings to advance to Super Bowl XXXV. Quarterback Kerry Collins led the team's offense, completing 274 passes for 3,609 yards and 21 touchdowns, and the defense was solid, led by defensive end Michael Strahan, who recorded 9.5 sacks.

Super Bowl XXXV was a one-sided affair, with the Ravens dominating throughout. The Ravens' defense held the Giants to just 7 points, and the offense led by Dilfer, who threw for 153 yards and 1 touchdown, and a strong running game, scored 34 points and went on to win by a score of 34-7. Ray Lewis was named Super Bowl XXXV MVP after his outstanding performance on defense, recording 3 tackles and 4 blocked passes. The win marked the Ravens' first Super Bowl victory in franchise history and solidified their status as one of the NFL's best defensive teams of all time.

