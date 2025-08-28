Ray Davis Fantasy Outlook 2025: Where should you draft Bills RB this year?

Ray Davis is about to start his second NFL season with the Buffalo Bills after a decent rookie campaign that saw him play 17 games, mostly behind star running back James Cook. Davis' value for fantasy managers might have received a boost amid Cook's contract standoff. Will Davis be a good option in fantasy football? Let's take a look.

Should you draft Bills RB Ray Davis in 2025?

Yes, you should. Davis had his first taste of NFL action last season and did a decent job. He stepped up when James Cook was injured last season, getting the edge over Ty Johnson, which allowed him to get 12 touches a couple of times when Cook wasn't fully healthy.

Davis started his NFL career playing 17 games, recording 113 carries for 442 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing. Cook is expected to regress after his impressive 2024 season, which would open the door for Davis to have a bigger presence on the field.

Is Ray Davis a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Davis enters the season with new expectations, more so after his performances last season. James Cook is back and he's expected to carry the heavier load for the Bills, but Davis can find opportunities to make things happen.

He finished last year as the RB42 in the league on Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football RB rankings.

Ray Davis should have a solid 2025 season.

Compared to Denver Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin, his closest pursuer on the list, Davis is projected to surpass the 100-point barrier in fantasy football (136.7) in 2025. His projected 517.1 yards rushing and 3.6 touchdowns rushing are both intriguing numbers for a player running behind one of the top backs in the league.

Where should you draft Ray Davis this year?

Davis could be used at the flex position, considering that his numbers won't be as big as others. He is an RB3 at this moment. Yet, he could make some noise in the right situation.

Fantasy football managers should wait for the 12th-14th round to pick Davis. He could add extra points to define close matchups and could take over games if Cook isn't available at some point during the season.

His ability to catch the ball can also help his case as a solid option for the late-round selections.

