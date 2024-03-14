Ray Davis scouting report: Exploring Kentucky RB's strengths and weaknesses 

A three-star recruit for Temple in 2019, Ray Davis racked up just over 1100 yards and 10 touchdowns on 208 touches as a true freshman. However, due to injuries, he appeared in just seven combined games the following two seasons, transferring to Vanderbilt for the latter.

After going over 1200 yards and eight TDs from scrimmage on 261 touches in his second season with the Commodores, he transferred to Kentucky for his final year of eligibility.

He put up career-highs in rushing yards (1129), receptions (33), receiving yards (323) and total touchdowns (21), despite “only” 232 total touches. He was named second-team All-SEC for his efforts.

Breaking down Ray Davis' scouting report

Strengths

NFL Combine

Instinctive, natural runner, with advanced vision for a college back

Impressive IQ to identify front alignments pre-snap and progress to the safety by setting up run concepts without having to track the movement of the second level

Doesn’t simply run towards open space, but shows patience to maximize what the play offers from a set-up perspective, with a slow-to-it blow-through-it approach

Understands how to get first-level defenders leaning the wrong way before efficiently working around them

Utilizes jump-stops very effectively after pressing creases to bounce to the opposite side of combo blocks before getting back downhill. Can stutter and turn his upper body the other way for a split second, preventing linebackers from scraping over the top of blocks.

Excels at drawing up overhang defenders and safeties running the alley before slicing inside of them

Can reduce his frame in traffic and find openings for more positive yardage

Lowers his pads into linebackers waiting in the hole and frequently bowls them over. Two-thirds of yardage last season (751 of 1151) came after contact

Effectively deploys stutters and foot-fakes to create angles in isolated situations with defenders, particularly as he’s trying to win the sideline

Can put a move on the deep safety, but will happily just smash into guys as he’s being chased from behind

Consistently drops a shoulder into one-half of awaiting tacklers and has a low center of gravity to drive through contact

Regularly slides over the top of defenders and can extend for an extra yard or two

Has a knack for creating explosive plays, with 15.7% of his runs last season going for 10+ yards (31 of 197 carries)

Reliable hands and typically has a plan when in possession

Frequently can throw in a little one-two step to get by defenders out in the flats once he’s secured the catch

Effectively hesitates and sets up his blockers in space as part of the screen game

Quick to sift across the formation and pick up unblocked blitzers off the opposite slot. Typically gets blitzers off the edge to the ground with well-timed cut-blocks

Weaknesses

For what should be a true power back, Davis stutters and makes subtle adjustments in the backfield quite a bit, but it leads to one- and two-yard gains when positive plays would be on the table if he just hit the hole with conviction

Lacks high-end explosiveness laterally or to get around defenders after coming to a stop momentarily

Doesn’t have sudden bursts or dynamic moves in the open field

Sits back too much on blitzers rather than cutting down the distance and taking charge of them early, which leads to him getting overpowered on contact

Ray Davis draft projection

If USC’s Marshawn Lloyd is the most fun back to watch this year, Ray Davis may have the cleanest tape of the bunch.

Understanding his path to where he is now, coming up in the foster care system and playing for three different schools, his determination and effort are evident.

However, being a fifth-year college player also definitely shows up in his advanced understanding of the concepts he’s asked to execute, the defensive looks he’s facing and how to maximize rushing lanes.

He may not be an electric open-field player, but because he’s built low to the ground, he can efficiently alter his path. He also has a great feel for how to minimize the area defenders can hit to create yards through contact and he has better burst when he does have an opportunity to turn on the gas.

How early he will earn extended opportunities for his future team will be determined by how much he can improve his technique at neutralizing the charge of defenders in pass protection.

Between some of the moments on tape and the Senior Bowl, I believe he offers enough of a receiving baseline to be a valuable contributor, worthy of a top-100 selection.

Grade: Top 75