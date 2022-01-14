"Me and him got to do some therapy" - Ray Lewis can't believe Julian Edelman's $100k Super Bowl bet

Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman placed a bet on the Super Bowl and it even had NFL greats like Ray Lewis gasping for breath. Edelman placed a bet of $100,000 USD on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reaching the Super Bowl.

Hearing this, the Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker reacted by saying:

"I'm gonna call him right now. I need to pray for him. Me and him got to do some therapy."

Ray Lewis and Julian Edelman's parents shocked with the former player's bet

When Ray Lewis heard about Julian Edelman's bet, he could not help but be flabbergasted. Choosing to put money on the Buccaneers and Patriots is no sure thing.

The Buccaneers have Tom Brady and are the reigning champions, and can be reasonably considered one of the favorites.

But the New England Patriots, who are starting a rookie quarterback in the playoffs, surely are not the most likely team to make it to the Super Bowl.

"I'm gonna call him right now. I need to pray for him. Me and him got to do some therapy." - Ray Lewis

Lewis remarked that Edelman had too much money to spend as he came to know of the value of the wager for the first time. What Ray Lewis may have ignored, however, is the love for the team an individual has.

Julian Edelman played 12 seasons with the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls, the last of which he was named the Super Bowl MVP. As a wide receiver, he owes much of his career to Tom Brady, who is now the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edelman, by all appearances, was thinking more with his heart than his head when he placed this bet. Lewis was not the only one to react to it.

Edelman shared this news with his parents and got very different reactions from mom and dad.

His mother said she hoped her son would share his winnings with her, underlining the faith she has in her son. His father, meanwhile, was more skeptical of the whole situation, pointing out that it was dumb to place a wager such as this.

Edelman's mother responded with the following:

"You should share it with me."

Meanwhile, his dad kept it plain and simple with his son:

"That was dumb."

Julian Edelman's parents reaction to his $100K bet is amazing



"You should share it with me." - Mom
"That was dumb." - Dad

Whether he wins the bet or not, at least two sets of supporters will be praying he wins big on the bet so that their teams can participate in the Super Bowl.

Another person who would be very happy if Edelman's prediction comes to pass would be Roger Goodell, who would be able to market the Super Bowl between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Edited by LeRon Haire