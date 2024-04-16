Re-grading Bears' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Ryan Poles?

The Chicago Bears selected 10 players in the 2023 NFL Draft, and most of them saw sufficient playing time all through the season. Some had already established themselves as starters since the first week of the season, while others continued to show signs of improvement in the few games they played.

The Bears needed all the assistance they could get to stay competitive in what appeared to be a disappointing season. Many rookies rose to the challenge while also showing they can become key contributors for years to come.

Let's take a look back at the impressive Chicago Bears 2023 draft class and talk about their ups and downs from the previous campaign.

Full list of Bears' draft picks in 2023

Darnell Wright, offensive tackle, Tennessee

Grade: A

The Bears were forced to make two trades down before selecting Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick in the draft. He was thrown into a crucial role in the offense from the first week after being named the starting right tackle.

Wright was able to rise to the occasion of starting for the Bears straight away, but it was to be expected that he would have his share of tough games.

He was a starter for the Bears in all 17 games, and his level of consistency greatly benefited the team's offensive line.

Wright needs to improve in a few areas going into the 2024 campaign, but in his rookie season, he demonstrated his potential and set the stage for future development.

Gervon Dexter Sr., defensive tackle, Florida

Grade: B+

Gervon Dexter Sr. got off to a reasonably uneventful start and eagerly awaited his opportunity to contribute while the Bears figured out how to throw him in the lineup.

Chicago began to find methods to get Dexter to contribute more as the season went on. He recorded nine pressures in his first eight games, but as the season went on, his play improved.

Dexter had become a reliable and strong player for the Bears on the field by the end of his rookie season, recording 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 29 pressures and two pass breakups.

Dexter Sr. should have more opportunities to demonstrate his abilities in 2024.

Tyrique Stevenson, cornerback, Miami

Grade: A

Tyrique Stevenson kept getting better throughout his first season, and at the end of the year, he had become one of the team's best defensive playmakers.

Stevenson started 16 games and played the most offensive snaps of any rookie on the team's defense during his first season.

He recorded four interceptions last season, which was tied for the team high. He also tied Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon for the most passes defended (16) by a rookie, which was good for fifth in the NFL.

Zacch Pickens, defensive tackle, South Carolina

Grade: C

The Bears shocked many by selecting Zacch Pickens in the third round in the 2023 draft, with the 64th overall pick after picking Gervon Dexter in the second round.

Like Dexter, Pickens spent the bulk of his rookie season primarily as a defensive line rotational player. He, however, produced very little in terms of stats despite playing in all 17 games in his debut campaign.

In terms of statistics, Pickens had 20 total tackles at the end of the season, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

The general consensus among fans is that, with a new defensive coordinator in place, Pickens and Dexter will perform at a higher level in 2024.

Roschon Johnson, running back, Texas

Grade: C+

Roschon Johnson got off to a blistering start in his NFL career against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the regular season. However, the player struggled to build on the hot start during the remainder of the season.

Johnson never really had a standout game during his rookie campaign, as he played behind Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman for the most of it.

He ended his rookie campaign with 34 catches for 209 receiving yards and 81 rushes for 352 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Tyler Scott, wide receiver, Cincinnati

Grade: D

Tyler Scott was one of the major letdowns of the team's draft class, as he failed to live up to his selection status during the 2023 season.

Scott had a great chance to be the offense's #2 receiver after Darnell Mooney performed far below expectations, but he was unable to seize it.

He had a few plays where he either gave up the ball, miscalculated its direction or just was unable to exactly keep up with a nicely delivered pass, which pushed the offense back at times.

Scott is hoping that he hasn't ruined his one chance to be a starter and get playing time. Nevertheless, it doesn't appear like he will have much of an impact in the receiving unit in 2024.

Noah Sewell, linebacker, Oregon

Grade: C-

Unluckily, Noah Sewell was not given many opportunities last year, as the Chicago Bears boasted multiple top players at linebacker. His rookie year came to an end with just nine total tackles along with a forced fumble in 13 games.

Noah Sewell seems like a player who may make a significant contribution in the league, but the Bears' depth chart has players like Tremaine Edmunds, TJ Edwards, and Jack Sanborn ahead of him. It looks like the player will have to find his opportunity elsewhere.

Terell Smith, cornerback, Minnesota

Grade: D+

Terell Smith demonstrated his ability and left a lasting impression during training camp, demonstrating his ability to contribute to the club going forward.

However, during the season, he was forced to sit behind players like Stevenson, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in the Bears cornerback room.

Smith tallied 49 total tackles, three tackles for loss, as well as a forced fumble in his four games as a rookie. He might eventually establish himself as a full-time starter in his career, either that's with the Bears or a different team in the future.

Travis Bell, defensive tackle, Kennesaw State

Grade: E

Travis Bell, a seventh-round draft selection by the Bears, was a member of the team's practice squad prior to being added to the active roster by the Atlanta Falcons in November. Afterwards, he ended up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kendall Williamson, safety, Stanford

Grade: F

Kendall Williamson spent the entire 2023 season on the Bears' practice squad.

Tyson Bagent, quarterback, Shepherd University

Grade: C+

The Chicago Bears signed Tyson Bagent as an undrafted free agent. He saw a few actions mid-season as a result of starter Justin Fields’ thumb injury.

Bagent is probably going to stay as the team's backup through 2024 and maybe even beyond. He completed 65% of his throws with three passing touchdowns and six interceptions in five appearances.

