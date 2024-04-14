Re-grading Chargers' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Tom Telesco?

The Los Angeles Chargers made seven selections In the 2023 NFL draft. The Chargers' 2023 season was anything but good, even though a few of their draftees had an influence.

The club was entirely ravaged by injuries, poor coaching, and poor play despite having high expectations going into the season. Even though the season was a complete bust, supporters were still able to pick out a few players that played like they could become future stars.

Let's review the Los Angeles Chargers' most recent draft class and assign performance scores based on their output thus far, one year after the 2023 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Full list of Chargers' draft picks in 2023

Expand Tweet

Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU

Grade: D

Expectations were high when Quentin Johnston entered the draft last year. He, along with Jordan Addison and Zay Flowers, was one of the top receivers in the draft class.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Johnston in the first round, bringing him into a crowded receiving room that included Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, and Keenan Allen.

Johnston had a difficult time getting targets, and his output was generally poor. He had to wait until Week 10 to score his first NFL touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Johnston was unable to get 100 yards in any of the games in the 2023 season. Despite being targeted 67 times, he only managed to pull in 38 catches for 431 yards, good for 12th place among rookie wide receivers.

Although Johnston didn't meet expectations in his debut season in the league, one might still hope for him to make a comeback in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

Grade: A

The Los Angeles Chargers' defense was poor overall in 2023, but Tuli Tuipulotu was a silver lining. He had 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass break up, and 53 total tackles at the end of his first campaign. He also demonstrated excellent intuition when it came to defense in addition to his impressive stats.

As Tuipulotu approaches his second NFL season, one thing he would want is to be a more disruptive player on the field.

Expand Tweet

Daiyan Henley, linebacker, Washington State

Grade: D

Tom Telesco, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers, is notorious for consistently making terrible third-round selection decisions. It appears that Daiyan Henley, his third-round pick in 2023, is the last piece of this unfortunate pattern.

After a great preseason, Henley's progress was clearly dragged down after he missed the first two weeks of the season with the Chargers due to an injury. The rookie linebacker didn't get enough playing time because former head coach Brandon Staley wasn't sure he should start him over the veterans after he returned to the active roster.

Henley majorly featured on the special teams in his year, but he is currently targeting 2024 for his breakthrough year. He'll probably do everything in his power to be a reliable defender for the Chargers in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Derius Davis, wide receiver, TCU

Grade: A

Expand Tweet

Derius Davis made his NFL debut with the Chargers in 2023 following a prosperous collegiate career as a return specialist and wide receiver. He was one of the team's few shining performers throughout a dismal season.

Davis, who finished second in the NFL with 385 punt return yards, demonstrated his value as one of the best return specialists in the game.

In addition to his exceptional performance on the special team, Davis made an offensive impact as well, amassing 101 rushing yards on 14 attempts and 66 receiving yards on 15 catches.

Davis received the NFLPA's All-Pro Punt Returner award following his rookie season. He will aim to improve on his fantastic debut season as a professional football player in 2024.

Jordan McFadden, offensive tackle, Clemson

Grade: B

Expand Tweet

Jordan McFadden turned out to be a wise choice for the Chargers in 2023. McFadden, who filled in at fullback, guard, and tackle, was a valuable member of the Chargers offensive line.

McFadden was a very reliable fullback who set the example for his colleagues in the backfield. He also played on special teams to increase his value to the Chargers. He definitely has the potential to be a long-term member of the organization.

Scott Matlock, defensive tackle, Boise State

Grade: C

Expand Tweet

Scott Matlock showed potential as a competent run defender last season although he's still very raw.

While Matlock did not accomplish anything that stood out as particularly exceptional, he did have a few moments of promise that point to a future with potential influence.

Under the new head coach, Matlock will have to compete for a spot if he wants to stay at the club.

Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Grade: Nil

Expand Tweet

Max Duggan was aware that the Los Angeles Chargers would only use him as Justin Herbert's backup quarterback after selecting him in the seventh round. Following Herbert's season-ending injury midway through the season, Duggan—who had spent the majority of the season on the practice squad—was called up to the active roster.

After that, Duggan was cut and signed again, first to the practice squad and then, later in the season, to the active roster. He, however, remained the third-choice QB after Easton Stick and Will Grier.