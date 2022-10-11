The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history and frustrations are boiling over. They're 1-4, with their only win coming because the Cincinnati Bengals missed a game-winning PAT after time had expired and a game-winning field goal attempt in overtime.

Their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday added to their woes. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward appeared to take his frustrations out on his head coach, retweeting a tweet that called out Mike Tomlin.

The tweet read:

"BS... I can't stand Tomlin, and he's a fraud and a clown that's been carried by Ben (Roethlisberger) his entire career. However, Cam Heyward was running 30 yards downfield (again) to make tackles that LBs wouldn't make."

Clearly, there's a little frustration aimed at Tomlin. However, Hayward maintained that it was an accident, tweeting out as much.

"Ok let me be clear when I say that was a complete accident," Heyward tweeted. "I challenge myself to be better and don't look to point the finger. These losses I take personal and I need to be better. My head coach and teammates are the ones I care about. I'm on to Tampa see ya Sunday."



NFL fans were unhappy with Heyward's retweet and the fact that he backtracked on his comments. They believe that if Heyward retweeted the idea, he should stand on that. Other believe that Heyward is right with his thoughts.

HerbertIsTheGoat @chargersrking @CamHeyward So you’re really saying that out of ALL the tweets on twitter THAT was the one you “accidentally” retweeted. Lmfao real man take accountability for their actions. Not say it was an “accident” 🤦‍♂️ @CamHeyward So you’re really saying that out of ALL the tweets on twitter THAT was the one you “accidentally” retweeted. Lmfao real man take accountability for their actions. Not say it was an “accident” 🤦‍♂️

Weed @indicatoker36 @CamHeyward Nah man stand behind your word. Tomlin is a joke that was carried by Ben all these years and we are finally witnessing what a 100% Tomlin team looks like and it’s a disaster the man should have been gone a decade ago @CamHeyward Nah man stand behind your word. Tomlin is a joke that was carried by Ben all these years and we are finally witnessing what a 100% Tomlin team looks like and it’s a disaster the man should have been gone a decade ago

nate427 @nate427 @CamHeyward @Steelersdepot Steeler Nation knows you have integrity and are a true leader Cam. We believe you 100%, and know you guys are going to turn this thing around. @CamHeyward @Steelersdepot Steeler Nation knows you have integrity and are a true leader Cam. We believe you 100%, and know you guys are going to turn this thing around.

Chad Hagerman @chad_hagerman @CamHeyward 100% agree bud we know you have to say that. The politics get in the way. Truth is Tomlin is a good coach no doubt. But as of late he got to comfortable and over the last 6 yrs laid back and things have changed. Way to much buddy buddy.instead of trying to fit in just coach @CamHeyward 100% agree bud we know you have to say that. The politics get in the way. Truth is Tomlin is a good coach no doubt. But as of late he got to comfortable and over the last 6 yrs laid back and things have changed. Way to much buddy buddy.instead of trying to fit in just coach

John Babjak @BabjakJohn with little return @CamHeyward For a high price defense, you guys stink, I see single blockers taking on the on the Steelers front D line and just pushing you guys around, that leaves the linebackers on an island and the back end open for routes, again that's a lot ofwith little return @CamHeyward For a high price defense, you guys stink, I see single blockers taking on the on the Steelers front D line and just pushing you guys around, that leaves the linebackers on an island and the back end open for routes, again that's a lot of 💵 with little return

Tabi @tabitabimay @CamHeyward I don’t think accident was the right term but nonetheless, spur of the moment reactions catch us all. Get to work boys, behind you all regardless! @CamHeyward I don’t think accident was the right term but nonetheless, spur of the moment reactions catch us all. Get to work boys, behind you all regardless!

Carole💛🖤💛 @steelercam @CamHeyward 🖤 @clacoski Cam, you just continue to do your job. This place is toxic. Thank you for being the best you can be and fighting for this team! @CamHeyward @clacoski Cam, you just continue to do your job. This place is toxic. Thank you for being the best you can be and fighting for this team! 💛🖤💛

spencer re @spencer13__ @CamHeyward You do not need to apologize cam. We know who you are and what you bring to the table every game. We love you man @CamHeyward You do not need to apologize cam. We know who you are and what you bring to the table every game. We love you man

Gary Morgan @garymo2007 @CamHeyward Most of us knew this because you’ve been who you are for so long here Cam. Sorry you felt this was necessary, on behalf of a fan base that should know better. @CamHeyward Most of us knew this because you’ve been who you are for so long here Cam. Sorry you felt this was necessary, on behalf of a fan base that should know better.

The Steelers seem to be in disarray and Tomlin is in danger of posting his first losing season in his head coaching career.

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to fire Mike Tomlin?

For a franchise that's used to such success (never having a losing season in about 15 years and six total Super Bowl titles), a poor start to a season like this can be jarring.

This rings truer when considering the fact that the Steelers have easily been one of the worst teams in the NFL. They're fortunate not to be winless and the myriad of issues they suffer from don't appear to be going away.

But that doesn't mean they need to jump the gun and fire Tomlin. He's been one of the best coaches in the NFL since he arrived on the scene. One down year is not worth firing the coach for.



It's also worth considering that this is a very different Steelers team than in the past. There's no stability at the quarterback position and the defense has not played very well.

Coaches are often blamed for their team's poor performances, but when someone hasn't had a season below .500 before, he should be given some slack.

