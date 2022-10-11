The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history and frustrations are boiling over. They're 1-4, with their only win coming because the Cincinnati Bengals missed a game-winning PAT after time had expired and a game-winning field goal attempt in overtime.
Their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday added to their woes. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward appeared to take his frustrations out on his head coach, retweeting a tweet that called out Mike Tomlin.
The tweet read:
"BS... I can't stand Tomlin, and he's a fraud and a clown that's been carried by Ben (Roethlisberger) his entire career. However, Cam Heyward was running 30 yards downfield (again) to make tackles that LBs wouldn't make."
Clearly, there's a little frustration aimed at Tomlin. However, Hayward maintained that it was an accident, tweeting out as much.
"Ok let me be clear when I say that was a complete accident," Heyward tweeted. "I challenge myself to be better and don’t look to point the finger. These losses I take personal and I need to be better. My head coach and teammates are the ones I care about. I’m on to Tampa see ya Sunday."
NFL fans were unhappy with Heyward's retweet and the fact that he backtracked on his comments. They believe that if Heyward retweeted the idea, he should stand on that. Other believe that Heyward is right with his thoughts.
The Steelers seem to be in disarray and Tomlin is in danger of posting his first losing season in his head coaching career.
Are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to fire Mike Tomlin?
For a franchise that's used to such success (never having a losing season in about 15 years and six total Super Bowl titles), a poor start to a season like this can be jarring.
This rings truer when considering the fact that the Steelers have easily been one of the worst teams in the NFL. They're fortunate not to be winless and the myriad of issues they suffer from don't appear to be going away.
But that doesn't mean they need to jump the gun and fire Tomlin. He's been one of the best coaches in the NFL since he arrived on the scene. One down year is not worth firing the coach for.
It's also worth considering that this is a very different Steelers team than in the past. There's no stability at the quarterback position and the defense has not played very well.
Coaches are often blamed for their team's poor performances, but when someone hasn't had a season below .500 before, he should be given some slack.