New book reveals real reason why Patriots benched Malcom Butler in Super Bowl loss to Eagles

So why was a very key member of the Patriots' defense sitting on the bench when his team lost to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles?

When the Patriots faced the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, their defense struggled. The Eagles had over 500 yards of offense and the Patriots couldn't stop the air or ground game. Which led everyone to wonder where Butler was?

There were rumors that Butler was sick and that he didn't practice throughout the week. But in a book written by Seth Wickersham of ESPN entitled "It's Better To Be Feared," it's revealed that Butler was benched because of an argument with then defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Apparently Patricia called Butler out for his lack of effort in practices leading up to the Super Bowl. Apparently words were exchanged between both Butler and Patricia. As a repercussion, Butler was benched for the game.

“In the lead-up to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia traded heated words at practice over the former Super Bowl hero’s lack of effort. Butler was demoted. At the team party after New England’s loss, Butler responded to teammates asking why he was benched by saying, ‘These dudes,’ referring to the coaches, according to the book, ‘these mother f—ers.'”

It has since been said that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was not made aware that Butler was going to be benched during the Super Bowl. Butler himself, when asked about his absence from the game, has said that he could have helped the team tremendously in the game but that he wasn't allowed to play. But nobody will ever know if Butler would have made an impact against an Eagles team that was motivated to win the organization's first Super Bowl title.

Butler became a free agent after that season and signed a five-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. He was released by the Titans in march and signed with the Arizona Cardinals with plans on continuing his career. But at the end of August he announced his retirement from the National Football League after seven seasons.

