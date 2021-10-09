3 reasons why Seahawks shouldn't depend on Geno Smith after Russell Wilson injury 

When Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went out with an injury in Thursday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams, Seahawks fans may have feared the worst. After all, backup quarterback Geno Smith has never really played a meaningful snap for them and here he was being asked to lead the team to a comeback in Russell Wilson's absence.

While the Seahawks ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Rams, it was not because Geno Smith did not play well enough. In fact, it was largely due to his play that the Seattle Seahawks remained in the game despite Russell Wilson's injury.

In his first drive, he led the team 72 yards downfield to a touchdown. The second drive also resulted in a score. That has helped ease the fears of Seahawks fans as they cautiously await word of Wilson's status for next week.

The NFL trade deadline is coming up soon and the Seattle Seahawks may seek to trade for someone else if Russell Wilson's injury keeps him out for the long term.

Geno Smith's career points to a few reasons why they should chart that course.

3 Reasons Geno Smith is not the solution for Russell Wilson's injury

#1 - Costly interceptions

In the game against the Rams, even though Geno Smith played well, he had the chance to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a comeback at the end and failed. While the blame cannot be solely on him, it was his pass being intercepted that returned the ball to the opposition.

Turnovers have been a trait of Smith's career so far. In his rookie season, he had 21 interceptions for just 12 touchdowns. The following season saw him with 13 interceptions and touchdowns each.

#2 - Unable to step up to being a starter

Geno Smith was infamously given a starting role that extinguished Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants. But in their 24-17 loss to the Raiders, Geno Smith had two fumbles within the opponent's 30-yard line.

The Giants reverted to Eli Manning in the next game after seeing Geno Smith struggle as a starter.

#3 - Injury woes

With Russell Wilson injured, the last thing the Seahawks need is another injury. But Geno Smith has a history of injuries as well, including a torn ACL and ankle injuries. At his age, it is likely not a risk the Seattle Seahawks should take.

This does not mean we wish ill upon Geno Smith. Hope, while springing eternal, cannot erase history.

Edited by LeRon Haire