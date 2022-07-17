3 reasons why Tom Brady will never win another Super Bowl

Countless words can be used to describe Tom Brady. Perfectionist, master, legend, competitor, the list goes on and on. Although those previously mentioned words fit Brady’s persona, the best way to describe him would be as a winner.

With seven Super Bowl rings, Brady has won at the highest level time and time again. At one point, however, Brady’s championship pedigree was challenged. Having won six titles in New England alongside Bill Belichick, people weren't sure if he could do it elsewhere. Those questions were answered in 2020.

In a brand new location, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win in nearly two decades.

After a transient retirement, Brady will be returning for another attempt. But while his Buccaneers will be in the championship mix, it’s unlikely that they’ll be the last team standing. Currently at 44-years-old, it’s doubtful that Brady will win another Super Bowl.

Never bet against Tom Brady. We've seen it time and time again. Whenever he's been questioned, Brady has always silenced his critics. But be that as it may, here's why Brady will likely never win another Super Bowl.

#1- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has declined

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Tom Brady initially came to town, he was greeted by a bevy of talented Pro Bowl level players on offense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, well before Brady arrived, enlisted the services of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. To appease Brady and his chase for another Super Bowl, the Buccaneers got their hands on Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

With their help, Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl ring in year one. Although his efforts should be applauded, his run in 2020 isn’t likely to be replicated. The franchise managed to bring back all the offensive pieces for another challenge in 2021. Ultimately, however, it didn't happen. Now, with a new league year on the horizon, Brady’s cast of offensive weapons is a little different.

Gronkowski has retired, seemingly for good this time, but in reality nobody knows yet. Antonio Brown is very much a free agent and will not be returning to the Buccaneers. In 2022, Brady will attempt to get things done with a new cast. We aren’t saying that it’s impossible but by and large, it seems unlikely he’ll pull it off.

#2 - The competition is too fierce

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

For over two decades, Tom Brady has overcome all odds. Despite facing some of the best quarterbacks that have ever played the game, Brady dispatched them when it mattered the most.

But a new day is dawning in the NFL. The old guard is gone now and the league is brimming with young talent who are more than capable of winning. Presently, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert are all in their 20s. They’ll be around for at least the next decade. Their ability to not only thread the needle but torch defenses with their legs, has many of today's elite quarterbacks on the verge of superstardom.

Other franchises in the NFL have not been idle. The Kansas City Chiefs are a perennial Super Bowl Contender. The Buffalo Bills are early Super Bowl favorites. The Los Angeles Rams won it in 2021 and are going to have a run at retaining it this campaign. The Los Angeles Chargers have been developing every year and with the addition of Khalil Mack could well be a contender.

The Denver Broncos finally got their franchise quarterback. With Russell Wilson under center, they believe they are heading to the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers are likely to win the NFC North again. With Aaron Rodgers and the talent they have in the running game, anything is possible for the Packers.

The San Francisco 49ers have brought back almost the same roster that narrowly missed out on the Super Bowl last year. The main change they're determined to make is with Trey Lance at quarterback. An injection of young blood and enthusiasm to hit the campaign hard, right from the kick-off.

In his prime, Tom Brady would openly embrace the competition. Now, at the soon-to-be age of 45, their youthful edge is probably too much.

#3- Tom Brady will be 45 when the 2022 NFL season kicks off

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Although the dust is piling up considerably on Tom Brady’s birth certificate, the sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer continues to chug along. Even with countless miles on his speedometer, he doesn’t appear to be slowing down. This past season, Brady wrapped up his 22nd year in the league by throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, more than any of his quarterback counterparts.

But regardless of the superlatives that can be used to describe his game, Brady shocked the NFL world with his sudden and shocking retirement. Of course, he changed his mind a few weeks later. However, he's recently admitted that he doesn’t have five years left in the NFL.

Also, taking into account the gargantuan contract he signed with FOX, worth $375 million, the writing is clearly on the wall. Tom Brady’s retirement is close.

However, he is coming back for the 2022 season. Wolves have once again gathered around Tom Brady in what seems to be an annual tradition. Is this the year his strength fails? It seems unreasonable to the point of madness to expect him to deliver another season like his 2021 campaign. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are to win the Super Bowl, he will have to.

The Buccaneers will have to repeat their performances from last season but must be smarter in the playoffs. They were being mauled by the Rams before pulling back from a huge 27-3 defecit. They leveled the game with under a minute to go. But then Matt Stafford marched up the pitch and the Rams hit the game-winning field goal, sending Brady into retirement.

The Buccaneers need so many things to go right for them in 2022 that it just seems improbable. They'll have a fantastic season and definitely compete, but in the end, they'll likely come up short.

