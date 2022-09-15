What is the record of Aaron Rodgers vs the Chicago Bears: Has he ever lost to them?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers experienced another season-opening defeat as they lost against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. To kick off the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Packers 38-3. This season felt the same, as the Vikings slammed Green Bay 23-7.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson's performance was top-notch, while the Packers missed their former wide receiver Davante Adams (Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason). Week 1 was unusual, as many of last year's playoff teams tasted defeat in their very first game of the season.

The Packers will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Rodgers has one of the best records against the Bears and Packers fans look confident about a win in the coming weekend. How many times have Rodgers faced the Bears and what is his record with them?

Aaron Rodgers has faced the Bears 27 times in his entire career and has a 22-5 record against them. Rogers has a six-game winning streak against them, and in the last ten years, he's lost to them only once. Losing only five times in 27 matches is an incredibly dominant stat, one that fans of both franchises will be aware of.

Rodgers ended the Bears' hopes of winning the Super Bowl in January 2011 when the Packers defeated Chicago in the playoffs. Green Bay won 21-14 at Soldier Field in the NFC Championship game. The Packers went on to win the Super Bowl by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers Aaron Rodgers' record vs each team in the Packers' 2022 schedule



Vikings (16-10-1)

Bears (22-5)

Buccaneers (2-3)

Patriots (1-2)

Giants (4-1)

Jets (3-0)

Commanders (3-3)

Bills (2-1)

Lions (18-6)

Cowboys (5-3)

Titans (2-2)

Eagles (4-2)

Rams (5-1)

Dolphins (2-1)



A combined 89-40-1 Aaron Rodgers' record vs each team in the Packers' 2022 scheduleVikings (16-10-1)Bears (22-5)Buccaneers (2-3)Patriots (1-2)Giants (4-1)Jets (3-0)Commanders (3-3)Bills (2-1)Lions (18-6)Cowboys (5-3)Titans (2-2)Eagles (4-2)Rams (5-1)Dolphins (2-1)A combined 89-40-1 https://t.co/wgSV6NxI9N

Rodgers has an incredible record against his NFC North rivals, not just the Bears. He has a record of 16-11 against the Vikings and 18-6 against the Detroit Lions.

Aaron Rodgers' stats against the Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers in trouble - Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The first time he faced the Bears was in November 2008, when the Packers beat the Bears by 37-3. So far, Rodgers has played 27 games against the Bears. He has thrown for 6,549 yards, 61 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions.

The last time Rodgers played against the Bears, he threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. The Packers won that game by 45-30 on December 12, 2021. Rodgers' best performance against the Bears came in 2014 when he had 315 passing yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Packers defeated the Bears 55-14 in that game.

Aaron Rodgers made a spectacle of himself at Soldier Field last season. Celebrating a touchdown, he taunted the Bears crowd, shouting:

"“I’ve owned you all my f***ing life! I own you! I still own you!”"

Rodgers is ready to face the Bears for the 28th time. Will he win his seventh straight game against the Chicago Bears, or will his comments come back to haunt him?

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell