"How many hours does he need to study film?" "That's sexual assault QB type money right there" - Redditors joke about Russell Wilson's nearly $300 million contract extension with the Broncos

It looks like Russell Wilson will be in Denver for a long time to come. The superstar quarterback has signed a deal worth roughly $250 million that runs until he turns 40 years old. With news of the massive deal breaking this week, fans are making their opinions about the quarterback known during a slow week on the NFL calendar.

From pumped-up Broncos fans to snarky jokes and speculations about the deal's effect on Lamar Jackson, here's a taste of what is being said on Reddit. This Saints fan made a joke about how close the number was to Deshaun Watson's $230 million deal.

This Giants fan made a joke linking the big contract to Kyler Murray.

This Panthers fan retooled Russell Wilson's well-known catchphrase into a statement about the team's need to spend a lot of money.

This Colts fan gawked at how the quarterback is already in range of being 40 years old.

This fan was also taken aback by the implications of the quarterback's new deal running into his 40s.

This Vikings fan claimed Tom Brady could be looking at this as a reason to pressure the Buccaneers to giving him a big new deal, although not many have high expectations for this heading into 2022.

This supposed Seahawks fan retooled Russell Wilson's catchphrase into an expression of his or her emotions on the quarterback's change of locality.

This Broncos fan reminded the world of when the quarterback was trying to get his nickname changed to "Mr. Unlimited," attempting to sound out how he said the word in an infamous viral video that circled the internet quite some time ago.

This Steelers fan claimed that his division rival will use this as ammo when he asks for the world in his negotiations with the Ravens.

This Broncos fan didn't care about the money spent on him. He's just ready for the season to begin.

This Lions fan claimed the ball is in Baltimore's court now.

Russell Wilson's new division

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

Fans could describe the quarterback's move as out of the frying pan and into the fire. The quarterback left a division housing two teams that had been to the Super Bowl three times combined in the last five years. The Rams are the reigning Super Bowl Champions. They've also been to the game in 2018, and the San Francisco 49ers made an appearance in 2019.

In joining the AFC West, Wilson is joining a division that has just one team that has been to the Super Bowl in recent years. That said, they've been to the big game twice. However, the rest of the division isn't being seen as a cakewalk by almost anyone.

The Raiders have been bolstered by the addition of Davante Adams. The Chargers have picked up Khalil Mack, and the Chiefs are still the reigning division winners of the last six years. Put simply, most expect the division to be as difficult as any in the league. Will the Broncos surge this season and unseat the Chiefs at the head of the division?

