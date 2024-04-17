Regarding Buccaneers' 2023 draft picks: How many hits and misses did Jason Licht have?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a splendid 2023 season, making a deep run in the postseason. The franchise proved that there's life after Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

This article will examine how the Buccaneers' rookies performed in the just concluded NFL season.

Full list of Buccaneers' draft picks in 2023

Here's how the 2023 Bucs' rookies performed in year one:

Round 1, Pick 19 - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Grade: B-

Calijah Kancey was impressive in year one and ranked second behind Vita Vea in defensive tackle snaps. He showed he can track back on the Gridiron, even though he must improve his run-stopping.

Round 2, Pick 48 - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

Grade: B+

Cody Mauch is a great offensive lineman prospect, and he'll only get better over the years. Mauch started every regular season game in year one and is already a crucial part of the Bucs' offense.

Round 3, Pick 82 - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

Grade: B+

YaYa Diaby had a rough start but eventually became a crucial part of Tampa Bay's system. He racked up a splendid 7.5 sacks in the last 11 games of the regular season. He's an edge rusher who deserves much attention in the league.

Round 5, Pick 153 - SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

Grade: C+

SirVocea Dennis didn't start any games in year one but still appeared in 13 matchups. He'll be a decent backup linebacker in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.

Round 5, Pick 171 - Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Grade: C

Payne Durham was a backup for the majority of year one. He performed admirably when called upon.

Round 6, Pick 181 - Josh Hayes, DB, Kansas State

Grade: C-

Josh Hayes was a backup cornerback in year one. He can do with some improvements, which the Tampa Bay staff must work on.

Round 6, Pick 191 - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Grade: B-

Trey Palmer was arguably the find of Tampa Bay's 2023 draft. He made several big plays down the season's stretch and should only get better learning from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Round 6, Pick 196 - Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

Grade: F

Jose Ramirez did not appear in a single game in his rookie year.

How many draft picks do the Buccaneers have in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seven picks in the upcoming NFL draft, which are:

Round 1, Pick 26

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 3, Pick 92 (from the Detroit Lions)

Round 4, Pick 125

Round 6, Pick 220

Round 7, Pick 246

