Regrading 49ers' 2023 draft picks: How many hits and misses did Kyle Shanahan have?

The San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl 58 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, and in their season, San Francisco did have some impact by rookies.

The 49ers didn't have a pick until the third round, 87th overall, but San Francisco ended up selecting nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the season coming to an end, let's take a look at the hits and misses the San Francisco 49ers had.

49ers 2023 NFL Draft hits

Ji'Ayir Brown, S

Ji'Ayir Brown was the San Francisco 49ers first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and he had success in his rookie season.

Brown started three games for the 49ers this season and recorded 24 tackles, four pass defenses and two interceptions.

Jake Moody, K

Jake Moody had a very up-and-down season with the San Francisco 49ers but he'll go in the hit category.

The 49ers used a third-round selection on the Michigan Wolverines kicker, which did seem high, but he went 21-for-25 on field goals. He also has the 49ers record for the longest successful kick by a rookie kicker, which was 57 yards long, which also was the Super Bowl record but was broken in the same game by Harrison Butker.

Moody did have some key misses, but overall his rookie season was solid.

Ronnie Bell, WR

Ronnie Bell recorded two touchdowns this season

Ronnie Bell was selected 253rd overall in the seventh round, but the former Wolverine did have a successful rookie season.

Bell played in 14 games, primarily on special teams, but he did record five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season.

Robert Beal Jr., DE

Robert Beal Jr. was drafted 173rd overall in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers and is a hit as he did contribute a bit.

Beal Jr. was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 30, 2023, and was activated in November. He ended up finishing the year with one sack.

Dee Winters, LB

Dee Winters was drafted 216th overall in the sixth round by the San Francisco 49ers and he exceeded expectaions this season.

Winters played in 15 games, recording 10 tackles and one pass defense.

49ers draft misses

Cameron Latu, TE

Cameron Latu was drafted 101st overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round, but he is a miss because he didn't play a single game.

Latu was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 29, 2023, which ended his first season in the NFL.

Darrel Luter Jr., CB

Darrel Luter Jr. was drafted in the fifth round, 155th overall, by the San Francisco 49ers, and although he primarily played on special teams, his fumble in the Super Bowl is a reason why he's a miss.

Luter Jr. failed to get out of the way of a Tommy Townsend punt that struck his foot and was recovered by the Chiefs. Kansas City ended up scoring a touchdown the next play to take the lead.

Brayden Willis, TE

Brayden Willis was drafted 247th overall in the seventh round but he failed to have any impact on the San Francisco 49ers' season.

Willis didn't record one catch as he played on special teams.

Jalen Graham, LB

Jalen Graham was selected 255th overall in the seventh round and the linebacker didn't have any impact this season. Graham played in just four games, recording one tackle.