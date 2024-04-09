Regrading Buffalo Bills' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses did Brandon Beane have?

The Buffalo Bills had an eventful 2023 NFL season, with the year ending in a defeat to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills have since embarked on a cutting spree, trading some senior players to remain salary cap compliant.

In this article, we examine the Bills' 2023 Draft picks' performance. We will analyze the hits, misses and everything else from last year's Draft. So, without further ado, let's get to it:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Full list of Bills' draft picks in 2023

Let's take a look at the players that Brandon Beane selected in last year's Draft:

Round 1, Pick 25 - Dalton Kincaid, Tight end, Utah

Grade: A

Dalton Kincaid was initially seen as a luxury piece when he was drafted in round one of the 2023 Draft. However, following his rookie year performances, it's clear that the Buffalo Bills struck gold with the Utah product.

Kincaid set a Bills franchise record for passes by a rookie tight end, with 73. He also added 673 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Apart from Sam LaPorta, Kincaid was the best rookie right end in the just-concluded season.

Round 2, Pick 59 - O’Cyrus Torrence, Guard, Florida

Grade: B

O’Cyrus Torrence was selected at the tail end of the 2023 NFL Draft. It's rare to see guards taken in round two, but the Buffalo Bills knew what they were doing.

Torrence went on to become a starter in Buffalo, and he showed promise in his rookie year. He will only improve with elite coaching and real-time experience with the pros.

Round 3, Pick 91 - Dorian Williams, Linebacker, Tulane

Grade: C

Dorian Williams was drafted to provide depth at the linebacker position. The Tulane product did just that and operated across the defense in his rookie season.

Williams performed admirably during his limited time on the Gridiron. While he wasn't a starter like Kincaid and Torrance, he's definitely a part of the Bills' future.

Round 5, Pick 150 - Justin Shorter, Wide receiver, Florida

Grade: D

Justin Shorter got injured in the last preseason game ahead of the 2023 season versus the Chicago Bears. He missed his rookie season, as he was on the injured reserve. He will hope for better luck in 2024.

Round 7, Pick 230 - Nick Broeker, Guard, Ole Miss

Grade: F

Nick Broeker was waived during the final cutdown to 53 players on Aug. 29, 2023.

Round 7, Pick 252 - Alex Austin, Cornerback, Oregon State

Grade: F

Alex Austin was also waived during the final cutdown to 53 players on Aug. 29, 2023.

How many draft picks do the Buffalo Bills have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Buffalo Bills have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are:

Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 60

Round 4, Pick 128

Round 4, Pick 133 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 144 (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 5, Pick 160 (from the Green Bay Packers)

Round 5, Pick 163

Round 6, Pick 189 (from the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 6, Pick 200 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 7, Pick 248