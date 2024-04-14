Regrading Commanders' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Washington?

The Washington Commanders have their work cut out in the upcoming NFL season. The franchise has a new coach, Dan Quinn, and is looking to improve its fortunes.

This article will examine how the team's rookies performed in 2023. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Full list of Commanders' draft picks in 2023

Here's how the Commanders' rookies performed in the just concluded NFL season:

Round 1, Pick 16 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Grade: C

Emmanuel Forbes showed promise in flashes but was eventually benched during the later weeks of the regular season. Seeing how he fits in Dan Quinn's system will be interesting.

Round 2, Pick 47 - Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

Grade: C

Jartavius Martin played a variety of roles in his rookie year. The Commanders have to find a settled spot for the Illinois product to avoid making him a "jack of all trades and master of none" player.

Round 3, Pick 97 - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

Grade: F

Ricky Stromberg was featured in just three games in his rookie season, with none being starts.

Round 4, Pick 118 - Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah

Grade: F

Braeden Daniels didn't play a single game in year one.

Round 5, Pick 137 - K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

Grade: C

K.J. Henry could be a decent edge rusher with the right coaching and mentoring. He was decent in the games that he played in year one.

Round 6, Pick 193 - Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

Grade: B-

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is an aggressive and shifty running back. He was Washington's best rookie in the just-concluded season.

Round 7, Pick 233 - Andre Jones, EDGE, Louisiana

Grade: C-

Like his fellow edge rusher rookie, KJ Henry, Andre Jones can improve immensely with the right coaching and mentoring.

How many draft picks do the Commanders have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Washington has nine picks in the upcoming draft. These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 3, Pick 67

Round 3, Pick 78 (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 3, Pick 100 (from the San Francisco 49ers)

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 5, Pick 152 (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 7, Pick 222