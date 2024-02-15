Regrading Cowboys' 2023 draft picks: How many hits and misses did Mike McCarthy have?

The Dallas Cowboys took a different approach to the 2023 NFL draft as compared to what they usually do. Owner Jerry Jones has been known for making big splashes on draft day, targeting the best available prospects, regardless of their position and what the team needs. This draft, in tandem with coach Mike McCarthy, they instead drafted for needs and to fill holes on their roster.

The conservative approach was likely a nod to Jones' confidence that McCarthy was capable of making a deep playoff run with the roster as it was constructed. Regardless of their strategy, things didn't work out that way in the postseason, and the Cowboys were left with an uninspiring draft class.

Here's how each of their picks can be regraded a year later.

Cowboys' 2023 draft pick grades a year later

#1, Round 1, Pick 26: Mazi Smith (Grade: D), Miss

Mazi Smith was drafted in the first round to fill a serious need. The team was seeking a run stuffer in the middle of their defense, and Smith profiled as exactly that. He failed to live up to being a first-round pick in year one by getting buried on the depth chart and struggling to get on the field.

#2, Round 2, Pick 58: Luke Schoomaker (Grade: D), Miss

The Cowboys were seeking a replacement tight for Dalton Schultz, who departed in free agency. While they used their second-round pick on Luke Schoonmaker, it was Jake Ferguson who emerged as the starter. Schoonmaker was used as more of a blocker, and while that is a useful skill for his position, a backup tight end is not worth a premium second-round pick.

#3, Round 3 Pick 90: DeMarvion Overshown, TBD

DeMarvion Overshown appeared to be on his way to playing a critical role in Dallas' defense by providing a much-needed middle linebacker. However, he tore his ACL during the preseason and missed the rest of the year. He has high expectations for the 2024 season, so his performance in the coming year will determine his value.

#4, Round 4, Pick 129: Viliami Fehoko (Grade: F), Miss

Adding pass rushers is always a valuable strategy for any team during the NFL draft, but the Cowboys completely missed on Viliami Fehoko. He was intended to be a rotational piece but never developed the way they expected. He ended up playing zero snaps despite being healthy.

#5, Round 6, Pick 178: Eric Scott (Grade: F), Miss

Like Viliami Fehoko, Eric Scott held speculative value as a rotational piece for Dallas' defense. He was expected to be used as a cornerback in formations utilizing additional defensive backs. Also like Fehoko, he ended up logging zero snaps and was a healthy inactive for game days.

#6, Round 6, Pick 212: Deuce Vaughn (Grade: A), Hit

Finally a hit for the Cowboys in their disappointing 2023 NFL draft class. Finding value in the late round of any draft is always challenging, but they did an excellent job in selecting Deuce Vaugh. He contributed as running back depth and demonstrated strong receiving skills out of the backfield, which holds plenty of value for a late sixth-rounder, especially in the committee-back era.

#7, Round 7, Pick 244: Jalen Brooks (Grade: C), Hit

It's hard to judge Jalen Brooks at this point due to his limited playing time, but making it onto the active roster as a seventh-round pick qualifies him as a late-round hit. Many players drafted this late either get cut or demoted to the practice squad, but Brooks showed enough upside to potentially emerge as a depth receiver.