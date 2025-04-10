Regrading Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Jerry Jones fare?

Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones made eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cowboys selected players in each round except the fourth round of last year's draft.

Hence, with the 2025 draft around the corner, let's regrade the 2024 edition and see how Jones fared.

Grades for Cowboys' draft picks in 2024

Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma - C

Tyler Guyton had his moments in his rookie season. However, the shift from right tackle to left tackle proved to be a lot to handle for the former Oklahoma standout.

Guyton was a liability for long stretches due to his penchant for giving away penalties. However, his natural ability should make him a plus-caliber starter if and when he moves back to the right.

Marshawn Kneeland, Defensive End, Western Michigan - C+

Marshawn Kneeland performed admirably until he got hurt against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defensive end looked like a future starter for the Cowboys, and he was racking up tackles at an impressive clip.

However, he didn't look the same after the injury. This offseason and preseason will be important for him as he enters his sophomore season.

Cooper Beebe, Offensive Lineman, Kansas State - A

Cooper Beebe learned the center position during preseason and performed admirably in his rookie campaign. Beebe was easily one of the Cowboys' best offensive rookies.

With Zachary Martin announcing his retirement at the end of the 2024 season, Beebe will likely see an increased role in 2025.

Marist Liufau, Linebacker, Notre Dame - A

Marist Liufau appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Cowboys. He was utilized on defense and special teams.

Liufau stuffed the stat sheet in his rookie campaign. He amassed 30 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. His future looks bright on America's team.

Caelen Carson, Defensive Back, Wake Forest - C

Caelen Carson played in six games in his rookie season. Carson had some decent performances and a few forgettable ones.

The versatile cornerback will look to feature more in Year 2 and potentially convert his pass deflections to game-altering picks.

Ryan Flournoy, Wide Receiver, Southeast Missouri State - C-

Ryan Flournoy finished 10th on the team in receiving yards and targets in his rookie season. He's still searching for his first touchdown after 11 games at the highest level.

Flournoy was selected in the sixth round, so he's undoubtedly allowed some grace as he finds his niche in Dallas' offense.

Nathan Thomas, Offensive Tackle, Louisiana - N/A

Missed rookie season due to injury.

Justin Rogers, Defensive Tackle, Auburn - N/A

Yet to post a stat for the Cowboys.

