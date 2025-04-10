Regrading New York Giants 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Joe Schoen fare?

Joe Schoen had an eventful 2024 NFL draft. The New York Giants general manager had six picks to improve the franchise ahead of the 2024 regular season.

With the 2025 draft around the corner, let's regrade the 2024 iteration and see how Schoen's picks fared.

Grades for Giants' draft picks in 2024

Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU - A+

Malik Nabers is the best wide receiver drafted by the New York Giants since they selected Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. Nabers had lofty expectations entering the season and he easily surpassed such expectations.

Nabers ended his rookie season with a stat line of 109 catches, 1,204 receiving yards and seven TDs in 15 games. He earned his maiden Pro Bowl selection for his efforts.

The Giants must now build around Nabers and his impressive skill set. He achieved last year's stats with a revolving door of quarterbacks. Imagine what he could do with an elite starter at the position.

Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota - A

By the time Tyler Nubin suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13, he was leading all rookies in tackles. The Minnesota Golden Gophers product was as good as advertised.

Nubin's elite tackling ability complements his top-notch leadership qualities. He might be young, but he's already become one of the defense's core leaders.

Andru Phillips, Cornerback, Kentucky - A

Joe Schoen went two for two regarding secondary position selections. Andru Phillips excelled at cornerback in his rookie season and seemingly sorted out the team's nickel and slot corner issues.

Phillips ended his rookie campaign with 71 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He achieved those stats in 14 games and should only get better in the coming seasons.

Theo Johnson, Tight End, Penn State - B

Theo Johnson was drafted to replace Darren Waller. Johnson did just that, amassing a stat line of 29 catches, 331 receiving yards and a touchdown.

At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Johnson will only get better with additional reps. The addition of Russell Wilson could aid his development as the team's starting tight end.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Running Back, Purdue - A

Tyrone Tracy Jr. amassed over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season. He did this as a fifth-round pick, thereby proving to be one of the steals of last year's draft.

Joe Schoen saw something in the Purdue Boilermakers' product. Now the Giants have a potential Pro Bowler on their roster for the foreseeable future.

Darius Muasau, Linebacker, UCLA - B+

Darius Muasau started almost half of the games he played in Year 1, and he was a solid rotational piece on the team's defense. He ended his rookie season with a stat line of 55 tackles, one quarterback hit and one interception. The UCLA Bruins product has a bright future in New York.

