Regrading Raiders' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Tom Telesco?

The Las Vegas Raiders had a topsy-turvy season in 2023 and were very close to making the postseason. The Raiders enter the 2024 season with a full-time head coach and will enter the new season with loads of stability.

This article will examine how the Raiders' 2023 draft picks performed in their rookie season and highlight the team's picks in the upcoming draft. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Full list of Raiders' draft picks in 2023

Here's a look at how the Las Vegas Raiders rookies performed in 2023:

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Round 1, Pick 7 - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Grade: C

Tyree Wilson played in every regular-season game for the Raiders and acted as Maxx Crosby's backup. The Texas Tech product has the privilege of learning from one of the best edge rushers in the game.

Wilson's 3.5 sacks as a rookie is a respectable total, and he'll only get better in the future.

Round 2, Pick 35 - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Grade: B

Michael Mayer was Las Vegas' starting tight end in 2023, and he looks poised to be a huge part of the Raiders' future. If he can improve his pass-catching, the Raiders have a star on their books.

Round 3, Pick 70 - Byron Young, DL, Alabama

Grade: C-

Byron Young was selected in the third round, but he failed to impress as a defensive lineman. Hence, the Alabama Crimson Tide product only played in six games. Young saw snaps in six out of the first seven games of the just-concluded season, but he didn't play a single one after that.

Round 3, Pick 100 - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Grade: C+

Tre Tucker was as good as advertised, and he was a constant threat at the slot wide receiver position. Tucker racked up 331 receiving yards and two touchdowns. If developed properly, he'll be a great pass catcher.

Round 4, Pick 104 - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Grade: C

Jakorian Bennett started four games at cornerback and was featured in 10 more matchups off the bench. Bennett was a workhorse back in Antonio Pierce's defense, and he should see more snaps in 2024.

Round 4, Pick 135 - Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Grade: B

Aidan O'Connell featured in 11 games in his rookie season, starting in 10 out of those games. O'Connell has done enough to give him a chance at earning the starting job in 2024.

Round 5, Pick 170 - Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia

Grade: C-

Christopher Smith II spent the majority of his rookie season on special teams. The Georgia Bulldogs product will also hope for reps at his actual position in 2024.

Round 6, Pick 203 - Amari Burney, LB, Florida

Grade: D+

Amari Burney started in one game out of his seven appearances in his rookie year. He'll need to do more to convince Antonio Pierce that he deserves a constant spot in the rotation.

Round 7, Pick 231 - Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

Grade: F

Nesta Jade Silvera made just two appearances in his rookie year. The Arizona State product would have been better off on another franchise.

Expand Tweet

How many draft picks do the Raiders have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Las Vegas has eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. They are:

Round 1, Pick 13

Round 2, Pick 44

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 5, Pick 148

Round 6, Pick 208 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)

Round 7, Pick 223 (from the New England Patriots)

Round 7, Pick 229 (from the Minnesota Vikings)