Regrading San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL draft picks: How did John Lynch fare?

The San Francisco 49ers have a reputation for drafting smart. Over the past decade, the franchise has unearthed late-round gems like Ike George Kittle, Brock Purdy and more. These picks have formed the nucleus for years of dominance in the NFC.

With the 2025 NFL draft just a few weeks away, let's revisit the 2024 draft and see how 49ers general manager John Lynch fared.

Grades for 49ers' draft picks in 2024

Ricky Pearsall, wide receiver, Florida - A-

Ricky Pearsall started his rookie season in the toughest way possible. The Florida Gators product got shot in the chest on Aug. 31.

He miraculously recovered and made his debut in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pearsall defied all odds and managed to end his rookie season with 31 catches, 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Pearsall showed glimpses of his potential and should get better with time. The 49ers might have their in-house replacement for Deebo Samuel.

Renardo Green, cornerback, Florida State - A

The franchise drafted Renardo Green to add grit to the secondary. The Florida State product was considered one of the better cornerbacks in his class.

Green spent time playing several roles in the defense. He thrived in coverage and ended his rookie season with a stat line of 41 solo tackles, a team-high 13 pass deflections and one interception. He looks like a Day 2 steal in last year's draft.

Dominick Puni, offensive lineman, Kansas - A+

Injuries to Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford thrust Dominick Puni into the starting right guard role. The Kansas product took advantage of the opportunity and made the position his.

Puni was arguably the steal of San Francisco's 2024 draft. His versatility, poise and big-game ability helped Brock Purdy stay relatively injury-free for most of the season.

Malik Mustapha, safety, Wake Forest - B

Malik Mustapha made his presence felt throughout the defense in his rookie season. He filled in admirably for injured starters and added value as a special teams player.

Mustapha also made an impact as a pass defender, recording an interception against the Seattle Seahawks. The big-hitting safety should have a solid career with the 49ers for the foreseeable future.

Isaac Guerendo, running back, Louisville - C

In 2024, the San Francisco 49ers dealt with numerous injuries at the running back position, which gave Isaac Guerendo a chance to stake his claim as Christian McCaffrey's long-term successor.

Guerendo performed admirably during his time on the field. He posted a stat line of 84 carries, 420 rushing yards and four TDs. He should get better with more reps.

Jacob Cowing, wide receiver, Arizona - D

Jacob Cowing barely played during his rookie season. He only got six targets and ended the campaign without a TD.

Jarrett Kingston, guard, USC - N/A

Jarrett Kingston did not make the active roster.

Tatum Bethune, linebacker, Florida State - C

Tatum Bethune spent his rookie season mostly as a special-teams player. He gets some points for surviving the final roster spot despite being their last pick of the 2024 draft.

