Regrading Washington Commanders 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Adam Peters fare?

Adam Peters did his due diligence and selected quality players on offense and defense in his first draft as general manager of the Washington Commanders in 2024.

The team went from 4-13 in 2023 to 12-5 last year and earned a trip to the NFC championship game thanks to their impressive 2024 draft class. The team also benefited greatly from selecting a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who went on to earn the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Full list of Commanders' draft picks in 2024

Jayden Daniels, quarterback, LSU

Grade: A+

Jayden Daniels, selected second overall, had one of the best rookie QB seasons ever.

Daniels dominated defenses in the air and on the ground, recording the best completion percentage (69.0%) and most rushing yards (891) of any rookie QB in league history.

He broke multiple rookie records, which helped Washington reach its first conference championship game since 1991.

Daniels has shown that he will be a top QB for many years to come with his ability to effectively influence the game in a variety of ways.

Johnny Newton, defensive tackle, Illinois

Grade: A

Johnny Newton was a projected first-round talent ahead of the draft, but he fell down the draft board to the delight of the Commanders, who selected him with the 36th overall pick. He had an outstanding rookie season, leading the team's defensive line in tackles with 44. He also added one forced fumble and two sacks in 16 games (11 starts).

While Newton needs to improve in several areas before his second season, including his tackling style and run-stopping skills, his explosiveness and pressure-generating skills were clearly on display in 2024.

Mike Sainristil, cornerback, Michigan

Grade: A

Washington drafted Mike Sainristil with their No. 50 pick, and he went on to establish himself as a key member of the team's defense in his first year.

Sainristil wound up playing on the perimeter, where he made a significant contribution in the secondary, despite the Commanders' initial plan to deploy him as their starting nickelback. In 17 games (16 starts), he recorded two interceptions, 14 pass deflections and one forced fumble, while also finishing his rookie season with the fourth-most tackles on the team (93).

Ben Sinnott, tight end, Kansas State

Grade: B-

Ben Sinnott, who was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 53rd overall pick, saw little action in the passing game in his first year. However, he performed well when used as a special team member and showed that he was capable of blocking.

Sinnott got limited snaps because of the effectiveness of Zach Ertz; however, the Commanders believe the star tight end has long-term potential and expect him to keep improving.

Brandon Coleman, offensive tackle, TCU

Grade: B+

Brandon Coleman, who emerged as one of the team's primary rotating options at left tackle, was selected with a third-round pick. His stature, agility and quick feet were constantly on display last season.

While it is too soon to say with certainty if Coleman will be Washington's long-term left tackle, his performance in his rookie season indicated that he has the potential to become a vital member of the offensive line.

Luke McCaffrey, wide receiver, Rice

Grade: B-

Luke McCaffrey was selected by Washington with the 100th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, the team assigned him minimal responsibilities in his first year, resulting in merely 18 receptions for 168 yards.

While McCaffrey's 2024 season wasn't particularly outstanding, there is still an opportunity for him to get better, especially in breaking zone coverage.

Washington's final three draft picks in 2024 majorly played backup roles during their rookie seasons. However, the team trusts them to become reliable contributors down the road.

Jordan Magee, Linebacker, Temple - Grade: B-

Dominique Hampton, Defensive back, Washington - Grade: C

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Edge rusher, Notre Dame - Grade: B

