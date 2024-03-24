Renardo Green scouting report: Exploring the Florida State CB's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top-500 national recruits in 2019, Renardo Green saw action as a backup in all 13 games as a true freshman and then started the first five contests in his second season, before getting hurt (three pass break-ups and a forced fumble combined).

In 2021, he got demoted to only starting two of nine games, before starting all but one of 25 total over these past two seasons. Over that stretch, he totaled 96 tackles, five for loss, 18 PBUs and one pick.

Details: 6-foot-0, 185 pounds; RS SR.

Breaking down Renardo Green's scouting report

Renardo Green #8 of the Florida State Seminoles reacts after intercepting Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers

Strengths

Man-coverage

Renardo Green is like a pest for receivers, trying to shake him off.

Uses a wide base and well-timed two-handed strikes to widen their release in press-man and routinely impedes the progress of receivers wanting to slide inside of him.

Has the oily hips to flip and run with vertical threats, not losing any time and allowing them to gain a step on him during that transition, along with riding guys further into the sideline by gluing a hand onto the shoulder pad

Is light on his feet, with the easy ability to stop and re-accelerate as he mirrors the guy in front of him.

Rarely allows receivers to push him too far up the field and for his momentum to carry him that way, as he actively leans his weight into them off vertical releases.

Showcases the flexible ankles to bend as receivers make those square breaks, such as on dig and other deep in-breakers.

Even when receivers are able to get his body opened up one way and then break across his face, Green has those greased-up hips for a tall corner to barely allow any separation (when others would get lost).

On 32 targets (and 174 snaps) in man-coverage last season, Green held opposing passers to just 15 completions for just 136 yards and one touchdown (0.78 yards per man-coverage snap) – and I’d tell you he was isolated on the backside of the formation at a much higher rate actually, even if the rest of the defense theoretically played zone.

Zone-coverage

While extensively deployed close up against receivers, when Renardo Green was asked to cap over routes in quarters, he didn’t get antsy as guys were pushing vertically against him, slightly tilting before actually flipping with them as they were about a step off.

Gains ground in that three-quarter turn in cover-three without having to strain or run himself excessively up the field, while not being worried about losing track of targets outside of his direct field of vision on the sideline (behind him).

Doesn’t get pulled too far off his landmarks with wideouts stemming inside of him when responsible for the deep third and positions himself accordingly between eligibles.

Plays the receiver’s pocket very effectively, to knock the ball out just as the intended target gets his fingertips on it.

Defends goal-line fades with basically perfect technique, with positioning to feel the receiver, peaking back and punching through the hands with the appropriate timing.

Finished one spot outside of the top-10 among corners in this class for PFF coverage last season (86.4), actively forcing 17 incompletions (31-of-60 overall when going his way).

Put together an outstanding Shrine Bowl week, immediately establishing contact and cutting receivers trying to get to the edges of his frame, recognizing deceleration prior to the break, and being able to stop on a dime and fight through the catch-point to win those reps.

Run defense & tackling

You didn’t see Renardo Green play with his eyes inside and actively involve himself vs. the run a whole lot based on his role, but when he was able to read the action, he typically worked downhill and drove his legs through contact.

Not afraid to put his hands on bigger bodies in condensed formations and join in on gang-tackles.

Generally tracks the ball very well and showcases appropriate urgency when it bounces out to the corner.

Showcases good effort to fight off blocks, even receivers are able to get up into his chest.

Has shown substantial improvements as a tackler compared to early on in his career, missing a modest ten of 109 attempted stops over the past two seasons (9.2%).

That’s despite a lot of his tackling situations being one-on-one near the sideline or after surrendering catches in man-coverage, where he quickly has to shut down any additional yardage – allowed just 103 yards after the catch on 31 receptions last season (3.0 YAC).

Weaknesses

Renardo Green lacks some play strength when he can’t establish contact early and with his lanky build, he can be thrown off balance to some degree by bigger wideouts or posted up for back-shoulder throws.

Because Green is so content with playing through the receiver’s pocket instead of looking for opportunities to locate the ball, his only interception of his career came last season and when guys used late hands against him, he couldn’t break up passes.

Was already penalized 11 times over the past two seasons combined and NFL referees will get him even more regularly if he doesn’t adjust his physical coverage style a little bit.

Can get lured inside as he sees the wideout crack back on the safety and surrenders contain responsibility, giving up much bigger gains as he has to chase after the ball.

There’s definitely room for becoming more efficient at disengaging from blocks and not allowing receivers to ride him off track after he trailed the take-off early on in the play.

Renardo Green's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Renardo Green #DB11 of Florida State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine

Even though we may not have a blue-chip corner prospect in this class, there are a lot of big-ticket recruits, guys from major programs and/or have substantial ball production to their name. That’s why players like Renardo Green can kind of get lost in the shuffle.

To go with just one career pick, he has fairly average size and athletic testing numbers. However, just looking at the description of “don’t let the guy across from you get open and knock the ball down when it gets there”, there aren’t many corners who had a better 2023 season than Green. He then followed that up by absolutely blanketing a pretty talented crop of Shrine Bowl receivers.

Once again, I look at Renardo Green as a better fit in a defense that uses single-high safety coverage more extensively, but it’s more so based on being less proven playing off and how good he already is at sticking to guys at the line.

What I loved about his film was that he didn’t just clearly study his opponents extensively and was taking charge of reps early on, but as they did find some success against him, he made adjustments in-game that tilted the scales back in his favor.

Renardo Green Grade: Late second round.

