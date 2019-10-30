Report: Trent Williams reports to Washington Redskins

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News 2 // 30 Oct 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins' tackle Trent Williams has finally ended his holdout and has reported to the team according to his former teammate and NFL Network analyst DeAngelo Hall.

@nflnetwork Trent Williams just reported to Washington Redskins — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) October 29, 2019

Williams has been in a holdout since June of this year and has not been in touch with the organization. His holdout was for two reasons, the first being is frustration with the Redskins medical staff's ability to handle injuries he has suffered. The second being that he supposedly wanted a new contract. Reports here and there stated he could return within a couple of weeks of the season, but those came out to be false.

The other breaking news is that he plans to not play this season at all even though he has now reported to the team. This is certainly a bit of a shock even though he has reported, but it will be best to keep Williams off the field and keep him healthy in order for the team to trade him in the next offseason

The NFL trade deadline passed at 4 PM ET on Tuesday, 30th October and although sources were saying that there were conversations between the Cleveland Browns and the Redskins for trading Williams, nothing got finalized. Bruce Allen and co. probably wanted too much in return. The Redskins reportedly not only wanted a first-round pick, but they also wanted a player in return.

One player in the possible mix was Browns' cornerback Denzel Ward, who would have been a huge upgrade for the team and would leave one less requirement in the 2020 NFL Draft for the team. But it seemed like the Browns' were not budging and Browns' general manager John Dorsey will look forward to the NFL Draft and the offseason to get someone for their young quarterback.

Either way, the Redskins can trade Williams in the 2020 offseason and hopefully get something good in return for him.