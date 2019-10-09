Report: Washington Redskins have several coaches on their radar

The Washington Redskins have named Kevin O'Connell as their offensive coordinator.

This week has rather been an eventful week for the Washington Redskins. We say head coach Jay Gruden be fired after a 0-5 start, promoting assistant head coach Bill Callahan to interim coach, who announced that rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins would not start and may only see the field later down the road.

While the firing of Gruden was big for the organization and something fans were wanting for weeks, it seems like the head coaching position is still a question mark. Redskins owner Dan Snyder supposedly has a list of candidates he is interested in for the head coaching job.

That list includes current Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. On top of it, is the Redskins' current offensive coordinator, Kevin O'Connell, who should be heavily considered for the role as he was recently promoted to being the full-time play caller.

Tomlin on the rumor of the Redskins being interested in him: “Guys, I'm the head coach of a 1-4 football team that's going on the road to play a HOF-caliber QB with my 3rd quarterback. You think I'm worried about anything other than that?" #Steelers pic.twitter.com/hnGtVFWJ2x — SteelVideos (@SteelBlitzburgh) October 8, 2019

Considering the Steelers and the years they have had success with Tomlin, it would be a shock if he were to become the Redskins head coach. In fact, during a press conference on Tuesday, Tomlin responded to the rumors and stated:

"I'm not quite worried about that, to be quite honest."

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was supposedly considered as a possible replacement for the Redskins as a coordinator during the offseason but chose to go back to the Buccaneers. Considering the explosive offense the Chiefs have, it is a no brain for Snyder to consider Bieniemy for the position.

Either way, Callahan is certainly not the permanent solution and with the rise of several young coaches leading teams in the league, Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell should certainly be in with a shout to take the head coaching position and turn around a team that has fallen into a pit.

