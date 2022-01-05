NFL fans divided over reporter's bizarre reason for not casting MVP vote for Aaron Rodgers

It's quite obvious that Aaron Rodgers is not beloved by everyone in sports media. Rodgers was recently dragged for his stance for not only refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine but for basically lying about it.

One particular figure in sports media, Hub Arkush, the editor of Chicago Football Magazine, announced that Aaron Rodgers won't be getting his NFL MVP vote.

Arkush said,

"I think he’s a bad guy. I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the most valuable player."

It was clear on social media that fans are divided on Arkush's stance.

It seems, however, that a good majority of the sports media in general don't stand behind Arkush and think regardless of the quarterback's stance on COVID-19, he still should be named MVP of the league.

Still, there are others who think that Aaron Rodgers shouldn't be the MVP for another reason and it's not what fans may think.

Some in the media are asking why isn't Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady not being considered for the MVP award?

Does Aaron Rodgers have a case for MVP over Tom Brady?

You can't argue with Rodgers numbers. He has thrown for 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has also led his team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning they will have home-field advantage all the way throughout the NFC playoffs.

His numbers, however, are down from his MVP season last year, when he threw for 48 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has put up better numbers than Rodgers this season. He has thrown for 40 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards (4,990) with 12 interceptions.

Brady has done all of this with several injuries hitting his team. The Bucs have lost wide receiver Chris Goodwin for the season and running back Leonard Fournette in recent weeks.

The Buccaneers also lost receiver Antonio Brown after he had an epic meltdown during the third quarter of the Buccaneers vs. Jets game.

Tom Brady has a legit case for NFL MVP, but in all likelihood may lose out to Rodgers in the end. The question remains, will Rodgers' stance on a public health issue be the reason he doesn't win the award?

Only time will tell as the regular season comes to a close this weekend.

