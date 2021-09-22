NFL Hall of Fame 2022: Complete list of all 122 nominees 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 has finally been revealed. At the top of the extensive 122 player list, there are 10 first-year eligible players that can be inducted as well.

Some of the most notable first-year eligible names for the modern era of football HOF include Steve Smith, Vince Wilfork, Antonio Cromartie, Andre Johnson and Anquan Boldin.

All nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Underline indicates first year of eligibility.

* Finalist in 2021

Quarterbacks

Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Garcia, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair

Running backs

Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers (FB), Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Jamal Lewis, Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR), Lorenzo Neal (FB), Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters, Brian Westbrook.

Wide Receivers

*Anquan Boldin , Troy Brown (also PR/KR), Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Devin Hester (also PR/KR) , *Torry Holt, Joe Horn, Andre Johnson , Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Andre Rison, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith , Hines Ward, *Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker.

Field Yates @FieldYates



WR Anquan Boldin

WR Devin Hester

WR Andre Johnson

WR Steve Smith

OL Jake Long

C Nick Mangold

OLB DeMarcus Ware

DL Robert Mathis

DL Vince Wilfork

DB Antonio Cromartie. The @ProFootballHOF has announced 122 nominees for the class of 2022, including 10 first-year eligible players:WR Anquan BoldinWR Devin HesterWR Andre JohnsonWR Steve SmithOL Jake LongC Nick MangoldOLB DeMarcus WareDL Robert MathisDL Vince WilforkDB Antonio Cromartie. The @ProFootballHOF has announced 122 nominees for the class of 2022, including 10 first-year eligible players:



WR Anquan Boldin

WR Devin Hester

WR Andre Johnson

WR Steve Smith

OL Jake Long

C Nick Mangold

OLB DeMarcus Ware

DL Robert Mathis

DL Vince Wilfork

DB Antonio Cromartie.

Anquan Boldin is still playing the game, having been nominated and is a finalist in 2021 for the football Hall of Fame. That is quite an impressive feat.

Tight Ends

Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Brent Jones, Heath Miller, Wesley Walls

Offensive Linemen

Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), D’Brickashaw Ferguson (T), Kevin Glover (C/G), Jordan Gross (T), Olin Kreutz (C), * Jake Long (T) , Nick Mangold (C) , Logan Mankins (G), Jesse Sapolu (C/G), Jeff Saturday (C), Chris Snee (G), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

Defensive Lineman

John Abraham (DE also LB), *Jared Allen (DE), La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Casey Hampton (DT/NT), Robert Mathis (DE) , Leslie O’Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), *Richard Seymour (DT), Justin Smith (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/LB/DT/NT), Justin Tuck (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT) , Kevin Williams (DT), Bryant Young (DT)

Linebackers

Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Willie McGinest (also DE), *Sam Mills, Hardy Nickerson Sr., Takeo Spikes, Pat Swilling (also DE), *Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware , Patrick Willis

Defensive Backs

Eric Allen (CB), *Ronde Barber (CB/S), Dre Bly (DB), *LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Antonio Cromartie (CB) , Merton Hanks (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Albert Lewis (CB), Tim McDonald (S), Allen Rossum (DB), Asante Samuel (CB), Bob Sanders (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S)

Punters/Kickers

Gary Anderson (K), Jeff Feagles (P), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Ryan Longwell (K), Reggie Roby (P), Matt Turk (P)

Special Teams

Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Mel Gray (PR/KR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)

Edited by Henno van Deventer