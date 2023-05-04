Create

Revisiting Aaron Rodgers’ reported wish list: How many NFL stars have Jets signed off QB’s checklist?

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 04, 2023 13:05 GMT
Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanted Odell Beckham Jr. and Allen Lazard
What happened to Aaron Rodgers' wish list?

When trade talks over Aaron Rodgers first began between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, every move the franchise made seemed like it was tailor-made to entice Rodgers to come to their team. They looked as if they were building an offense for him.

Reports surfaced that he had given the Jets a wishlist long before he was officially traded there.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources. It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.

Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers' wishlist of free agents consisted of Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

Green Bay struck out on signing Odell Beckham Jr. as he went to the Baltimore Ravens.

Marcedes Lewis is still a free agent, but it doesn't look as if the Jets have any interest in him at this point. They did manage to sign both Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, though.

It's worth noting that the quarterback refuted this list. On the Pat McAfee Show, he called out Russini and Adam Schefter for their reporting.

New York Jets wide receivers 2023 chart

New York boasts one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Their depth will only be bolstered by Randall Cobb's recent signing, and Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard at the top should be a good duo for Aaron Rodgers. This is what their depth chart looks like now.

RankPlayerYear
1Garrett Wilson2
2Allen Lazard6
3Corey Davis7
4Mecole Hardman5
5Denzel Mims4
6Randall Cobb13
7Irvin Charles1
Garrett Wilson is WR1
Garrett Wilson is WR1

They likely won't run six wide receivers out there, which means Cobb's playing time will likely be sparse. Still, he's a great veteran to have for young players like Mims or Wilson to learn from.

