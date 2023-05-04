Revisiting Aaron Rodgers’ reported wish list: How many NFL stars have Jets signed off QB’s checklist?

When trade talks over Aaron Rodgers first began between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, every move the franchise made seemed like it was tailor-made to entice Rodgers to come to their team. They looked as if they were building an offense for him.

Reports surfaced that he had given the Jets a wishlist long before he was officially traded there.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources. It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.

Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers' wishlist of free agents consisted of Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

Green Bay struck out on signing Odell Beckham Jr. as he went to the Baltimore Ravens.

Marcedes Lewis is still a free agent, but it doesn't look as if the Jets have any interest in him at this point. They did manage to sign both Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, though.

It's worth noting that the quarterback refuted this list. On the Pat McAfee Show, he called out Russini and Adam Schefter for their reporting.

New York Jets wide receivers 2023 chart

New York boasts one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Their depth will only be bolstered by Randall Cobb's recent signing, and Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard at the top should be a good duo for Aaron Rodgers. This is what their depth chart looks like now.

Rank Player Year 1 Garrett Wilson 2 2 Allen Lazard 6 3 Corey Davis 7 4 Mecole Hardman 5 5 Denzel Mims 4 6 Randall Cobb 13 7 Irvin Charles 1

Garrett Wilson is WR1

They likely won't run six wide receivers out there, which means Cobb's playing time will likely be sparse. Still, he's a great veteran to have for young players like Mims or Wilson to learn from.

