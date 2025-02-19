Revisiting Bucky Irving's 40 time: How fast was Buccaneers RB in 2024 NFL combine?

After starting the 2024 season with limited usage, Bucky Irving became an integral player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense in the second half of the season. Rachaad White was the team's recognized starting running back, but he ultimately lost the position to rookie Irving.

Now that the season is over, let's take another look at Irving's performance at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, which preceded his stellar debut season in the league.

Bucky Irving's 2024 Combine performance explored

Bucky Irving finished with the 14th-fastest time among running backs during the 2024 NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds.

However, Irving's performance at the combine last year contributed to his drop to the fourth round of the draft.

The Scouting Combine in 2024 saw Irving's 5'9" height, 29 1/2" arm length, 29.5" vertical jump, and 9'7" broad jump all slip beneath the 20th percentile among running backs. His relative lack of explosiveness and rapidity, as indicated by his athletic evaluation, worried NFL teams.

Irving's Combine stats, however, did not deter the Buccaneers, who selected him with the 125th overall pick.

Here is a report on Bucky Irving's performance at the NFL Combine:

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 192 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.55

10-yard split: 1.54

Vertical jump: 29.5"

Broad jump: 9-7

Revisiting Bucky Irving’s college football career

Bucky Irving began his collegiate career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2021 following an outstanding football career at Illinois' Hillcrest High School. However, he didn't play there for long as he transferred to Oregon after his freshman season.

Irving showed that he could succeed in the open field as a running back and receiver in his first season with Oregon, recording 1,357 total yards and 13 total touchdowns on 187 total touches in 2022.

In 2023, Irving led all college football running backs with 56 receptions, building on his outstanding debut season with the Ducks. He had 13 touchdowns and 1,593 yards from scrimmage before he declared for the NFL draft after the season.

Bucky Irving led all rookies in the NFL in rushing yards (1,122), rushing touchdowns (8) and all-purpose yards (1,514) in his first season in the league. He will definitely be looking to improve on those numbers in his second year.

