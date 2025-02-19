Revisiting Dre Greenlaw's 40 time: How fast was 49ers LB in 2019 NFL combine?

Dre Greenlaw has been in the spotlight this week, with reports suggesting that the San Francisco 49ers linebacker could enter the free agency this offseason. Greenlaw has been with the 49ers since they drafted him in the fifth round in 2019, and he is yet to agree an extension with the franchise.

Ad

With uncertainty around Greenlaw's future in the big league, some have been curious to learn about the linebacker's speed and agility.

Greenlaw did his 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds at his Pro Day in 2019 with Arkansas. He is considered relatively slower for a linebacker since the average 40-yard dash time for a player in that position is around 4.6 seconds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Greenlaw also recorded a 20-yard split in 2.68 seconds, a 10-yard split in 1.65 seconds and a 20-yard shuttle in 4.56 seconds during his Pro Day.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

At the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Greenlaw bench-pressed 225 lbs 24 times. He also did a vertical leap of 33.0 inches and a broad jump of 117 inches.

During his four years at Arkansas, Greenlaw played 41 games and racked up 320 tackles (158 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions, three passes defended, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. The 49ers selected Greenlaw with the No. 148 pick in the 2019 draft.

A glimpse into Dre Greenlaw's NFL career

San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw - Source: Getty

Dre Greenlaw hit the ground running in the big league with the 49ers. He recorded 92 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one interception in his rookie year. He also made it to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Ad

Since then, Greenlaw has been a regular starter in San Francisco's defense. He was part of the 49ers team that reached the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2024. Unfortunately for Greenlaw, he was on the losing side on both occasions.

Greenlaw began the 2024 season on the injured reserve/ PUP list since he was recovering from a torn Achilles. The linebacker made just two appearances for the team after being activated on Dec. 12.

It remains to be seen if Greenlaw will play in San Francisco next season or find a new team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.