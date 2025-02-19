  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Revisiting Dre Greenlaw's 40 time: How fast was 49ers LB in 2019 NFL combine?

Revisiting Dre Greenlaw's 40 time: How fast was 49ers LB in 2019 NFL combine?

By Arnold
Modified Feb 19, 2025 17:36 GMT
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Revisiting Dre Greenlaw's 40 time: How fast was 49ers LB in 2019 NFL combine? - Source: Getty

Dre Greenlaw has been in the spotlight this week, with reports suggesting that the San Francisco 49ers linebacker could enter the free agency this offseason. Greenlaw has been with the 49ers since they drafted him in the fifth round in 2019, and he is yet to agree an extension with the franchise.

Ad

With uncertainty around Greenlaw's future in the big league, some have been curious to learn about the linebacker's speed and agility.

Greenlaw did his 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds at his Pro Day in 2019 with Arkansas. He is considered relatively slower for a linebacker since the average 40-yard dash time for a player in that position is around 4.6 seconds.

Greenlaw also recorded a 20-yard split in 2.68 seconds, a 10-yard split in 1.65 seconds and a 20-yard shuttle in 4.56 seconds during his Pro Day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

At the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Greenlaw bench-pressed 225 lbs 24 times. He also did a vertical leap of 33.0 inches and a broad jump of 117 inches.

During his four years at Arkansas, Greenlaw played 41 games and racked up 320 tackles (158 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions, three passes defended, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. The 49ers selected Greenlaw with the No. 148 pick in the 2019 draft.

A glimpse into Dre Greenlaw's NFL career

San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw - Source: Getty
San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw - Source: Getty

Dre Greenlaw hit the ground running in the big league with the 49ers. He recorded 92 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one interception in his rookie year. He also made it to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Ad

Since then, Greenlaw has been a regular starter in San Francisco's defense. He was part of the 49ers team that reached the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2024. Unfortunately for Greenlaw, he was on the losing side on both occasions.

Greenlaw began the 2024 season on the injured reserve/ PUP list since he was recovering from a torn Achilles. The linebacker made just two appearances for the team after being activated on Dec. 12.

It remains to be seen if Greenlaw will play in San Francisco next season or find a new team.

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी