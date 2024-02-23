Revisiting Josh Allen's 40-yard dash: How fast was Bills QB at 2018 NFL Combine?

In recent years, players like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson have contributed to a shift in the way the quarterback position is viewed. They have demonstrated the mobility that makes them difficult to stop, apart from the exceptional arm skill to play quarterback in the day of garish passing stats.

Allen is known for his ability to pass the ball downfield just as well as run the ball. Being able to use both hands and legs makes him a legitimate dual-threat signal-caller.

Some fans may be interested to know about Allen's 40-yard dash time at his NFL Scouting Combine performance, which took place before the 2018 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Josh Allen ran the 40-yard distance in 4.75 seconds during his Combine exercises in Indianapolis in 2018. Wide receivers are typically the fastest players in football, as they can complete a 40-yard run in 4.30 to 4.40 seconds on average.

Allen is understandably slower than the receivers, who are frequently quicker. Still, if he has a good running angle, he can outpace a lot of other quarterbacks and defensive linemen.

Allen was the third-fastest among quarterbacks who ran the 40-yard in 2018. Only J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) and Quinton Flowers (South Florida) were quicker runners.

Expand Tweet

Josh Allen's scouting report ahead of the 2018 NFL draft

Before he was selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, Josh Allen, who stands six-foot-five inches and weighed 235 pounds, had evolved into the NFL prototype and a highly fascinating prospect.

Allen began his undergraduate football career at California's Reedley College, a junior college. He oversaw an attack that produced 452.2 average yards of total production per game in his lone season there.

His 26 passing touchdowns put him in the top seven among junior college quarterbacks in California in 2014. Moreover, he gained 660 rushing yards and 2,055 passing yards for an average of 66.0 yards per game.

Allen transferred to Wyoming following the 2014 collegiate football season. He totaled 3,203 yards of passing with 35 touchdowns in his senior year at Wyoming.

Expand Tweet

Josh Allen was arguably the most divisive draft candidate before joining the NFL. There weren't many quarterbacks in NFL history with his mix of stature, rushing ability and arm strength, so his qualities were obvious.

However, there were doubts about his accuracy, and it seemed unlikely that a player with barely 5,000 yards and 21 interceptions at Wyoming would be selected in the first round by any team.

Allen was eventually selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2018 draft after they traded up from the 12th overall selection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.