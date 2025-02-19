Malik Nabers is one of the most promising wide receivers in the NFL. The New York Giants WR1 was one of the few positives of yet another dire season for the Giants, and he'll represent an important building block for the foreseeable future.

One of Malik Nabers' biggest strengths is his pace and acceleration. With that in mind, let's revisit his 40-yard time heading into the 2024 NFL draft.

How fast is Malik Nabers?

According to Yahoo Sports, Malik Nabers ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds. Nabers ran that time at the 2024 LSU Pro Day alongside other members of the Tigers who were eligible for last year's draft. He also recorded a 42-inch vertical for good measure.

Nabers elected not to run the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine. His decision was not out of the ordinary, as Marvin Harrison Jr. also elected to forgo the event and others in the 2024 NFL Combine.

Nabers' decision not to run the 40-yard dash at the Combine did not affect his draft stock. The New York Giants drafted him with the sixth overall pick to pair him with their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones.

How did Malik Nabers perform in his rookie season?

Malik Nabers had an excellent rookie season with the New York Giants. Nabers started the search on a tear, and he was arguably one of the best pass catchers in the NFC until he suffered a concussion in October vs the Dallas Cowboys.

The injury slowed down Nabers, but he returned to his best as the 2024/25 season ended. However, despite Nabers' best efforts, the Giants stumbled to a 3-14 regular season record. Hence, they missed the postseason for yet another season. Nabers recorded a stat line of 109 catches, 1204 receiving yards and seven TDs in his debut campaign, earning a Pro Bowl nof for his efforts.

However, Nabers' performances will give the New York Giants some hope heading into next season. The LSU Tigers product is as good as advertised, making him a dream for any high-level quarterback to play with.

That'll likely be the case in 2025, as the Giants have the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Numerous mock drafts see the Giants using the pick on Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, forming a formidable New York duo for the next decade and then some.

