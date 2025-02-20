Revisiting Saquon Barkley’s NFL combine results: How good was Eagles RB's pre-draft profile?

Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the league. He's fresh off one of the best seasons for an RB in modern NFL history. It only took Barkley a year away from the New York Giants to win his first Super Bowl ring, and there might be more shortly.

Entering the NFL, Barkley was considered one of college football's most complete backfield players. The dual-threat RB was fresh off an impressive stint with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Hence, with the 2025 NFL Combine around the corner, let's examine the Philadelphia Eagles RB1's Combine performance.

How did Saquon Barkley perform at the NFL Combine?

Saquon Barkley put up a show at the 2018 NFL Combine. The Penn State Nittany Lions product participated in five core events at the showcase: the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle and bench press.

Barkley completed the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split and 20-yard shuttle in 4.4 seconds, 1.54 seconds and 4.24 seconds, respectively. He achieved a 41'' vertical jump and benched 29 reps in the bench press.

These performances saw Barkley rated first among running backs in production score (95), athleticism score (99) and total score (98). He earned an average rating of 7.45.

What did the scouts say about Saquon Barkley?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein waxed lyrical about the potential of Saquon Barkley entering the NFL draft. Zierlein saw the then Penn State star as an every-down RB with the skills to become the face of a franchise.

Barkley's strengths were his muscular build, elite escapability, solid vision, phenomenal lateral bust and competitive nature. However, weaknesses were noted, such as inconsistent leg drive and lack of focus as a pass catcher.

When Saquon Barkley entered the league, he was compared to Barry Sanders, and with his recent season, we now see the vision. Barkley is arguably the best offensive player in the NFL and has an offense of his own.

Barkley's role in the Philadelphia Eagles' run to Super Bowl LIX will be discussed for generations. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has lived up to his pre-draft hype and should only get better on Nick Sirianni's side.

