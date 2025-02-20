  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Revisiting Saquon Barkley’s NFL combine results: How good was Eagles RB's pre-draft profile?

Revisiting Saquon Barkley’s NFL combine results: How good was Eagles RB's pre-draft profile?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 20, 2025 15:20 GMT
Revisiting Saquon Barkley&rsquo;s NFL combine results: How good was Eagles RB
Revisiting Saquon Barkley’s NFL combine results: How good was Eagles RB's pre-draft profile?

Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the league. He's fresh off one of the best seasons for an RB in modern NFL history. It only took Barkley a year away from the New York Giants to win his first Super Bowl ring, and there might be more shortly.

Ad

Entering the NFL, Barkley was considered one of college football's most complete backfield players. The dual-threat RB was fresh off an impressive stint with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Hence, with the 2025 NFL Combine around the corner, let's examine the Philadelphia Eagles RB1's Combine performance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How did Saquon Barkley perform at the NFL Combine?

Saquon Barkley put up a show at the 2018 NFL Combine. The Penn State Nittany Lions product participated in five core events at the showcase: the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle and bench press.

Barkley completed the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split and 20-yard shuttle in 4.4 seconds, 1.54 seconds and 4.24 seconds, respectively. He achieved a 41'' vertical jump and benched 29 reps in the bench press.

Ad

These performances saw Barkley rated first among running backs in production score (95), athleticism score (99) and total score (98). He earned an average rating of 7.45.

Ad

What did the scouts say about Saquon Barkley?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein waxed lyrical about the potential of Saquon Barkley entering the NFL draft. Zierlein saw the then Penn State star as an every-down RB with the skills to become the face of a franchise.

Barkley's strengths were his muscular build, elite escapability, solid vision, phenomenal lateral bust and competitive nature. However, weaknesses were noted, such as inconsistent leg drive and lack of focus as a pass catcher.

Ad

When Saquon Barkley entered the league, he was compared to Barry Sanders, and with his recent season, we now see the vision. Barkley is arguably the best offensive player in the NFL and has an offense of his own.

Barkley's role in the Philadelphia Eagles' run to Super Bowl LIX will be discussed for generations. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has lived up to his pre-draft hype and should only get better on Nick Sirianni's side.

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी