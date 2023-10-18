Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy outlook: Latest on Patriots RB for Fantasy Football Week 7

Rhamondre Stevenson had to leave his last game with injury. He was evaluated for both a head and ankle injury. Both of those can be worrisome for NFL players and having them at the same time is definitely concerning. What is his status for Week 7?

What is Rhamondre Stevenson's status?

Rhamondre Stevenson injury update

Rhamondre Stevenson ended up having a very nice performance in Week 6. It was one that almost didn't occur. He had to leave with two separate injuries before being cleared to return to the game. He ended up scoring a touchdown after returning.

The star running back is not believed to be at risk of losing any time. He played well upon returning to action against the Las Vegas Raiders, which suggests that he's in fine health.

In fact, the New England Patriots back doesn't even carry an injury designation right now. One could certainly pop up if his ankle gets sore during practice this week, but Stevenson is in good health right now.

Since he returned to the game and had a significant workload, the running back is not considered to be at risk of missing any time. He is also not even Qquestionable, so he should be good to go.

What happened to Rhamondre Stevenson?

Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a few hits during last week's four-point loss. The star running back eventually had to leave to be checked for both ankle and head injuries. There was concern as Ezekiel Elliott had to step in as the lead running back for the offense.

The running back went to the medical tent and was ruled questionable to return. He was shortly cleared of anything and got back onto the field. His ankle wasn't bothering him and the medical staff cleared him of a concussion.

That's not something one can do easily, so it's fair to say that there was no concussion and no real issue with the back. He is in fine health heading into next week.

When will Rhamondre Stevenson come back?

Rhamondre Stevenson is not expected to miss any time with injury. He returned to action last weekend after being cleared, so there's no reason to believe he's at risk of sitting on the sidelines this week against the Buffalo Bills.

He's not Questionable heading into the matchup, either. He's healthy and ready to go. If he somehow did get downgraded throughout this week, he would be in line to return in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

He is a good fantasy matchup this weekend as well. Last week, he was the eighth-highest running back scorer in fantasy football with over 60 total yards and a touchdown. This week, he gets the porous Bills' rush defense.

They are ranked 23rd against running backs this year, so a big day could be in line for the running back. With Mac Jones struggling, the team may well lean on the ground game as they try to earn their second win of the season.