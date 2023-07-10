Richard Sherman career earnings: How much did Seahawks legend make in the NFL?

Richard Sherman played for the Seattle Seahawks for the first seven years of his career. He was a part of the Legion of Boom, a group of defensive backs who helped the team win the 2013 Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers were his next stop, where he played for three seasons. Most recently, he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sherman was taken by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, 154th overall. For the following four years, Richard Sherman was offered a decent deal worth $12 million. Later on, Seattle awarded him an extension worth $60 million for five years.

Eagles Nation @PHLEaglesNation Richard Sherman on facing DeVonta Smith: “I’m trying to chase him around like ‘please don’t throw him the ball, please.’ Coach is looking at me like, ‘Hey you wanna come out?’ At that moment I was like ‘ Yeah, this is my last year. I don’t got it for these young dudes right here” Richard Sherman on facing DeVonta Smith: “I’m trying to chase him around like ‘please don’t throw him the ball, please.’ Coach is looking at me like, ‘Hey you wanna come out?’ At that moment I was like ‘ Yeah, this is my last year. I don’t got it for these young dudes right here” https://t.co/eS8AnVQICJ

Sherman joined the 49ers after leaving Seattle. In San Francisco, he made a total of $34,712,500 over three seasons.

He played for the Buccaneers during his final season of professional football. In that year, Sherman made $1,125,000.

According to Sportrac, Richard Sherman made a total of $83,860,115 throughout the course of his 11 NFL seasons.

What is Richard Sherman's net worth in 2023?

Richard Sherman garnered a lot of attention throughout his career due to his propensity for making huge plays and trash-talking. Due to this, he was featured in advertisements for a wide range of companies, such as Nike, Microsoft, Jeep, Sports Illustrated, Domino's, Campbell's Soup Company, Wonderful Pistachios, DirecTV, and Head & Shoulders.

willis lebeau @willislebeau twitter.com/SagED_UP/statu… Saged Up @SagED_UP Who is the greatest trash talker of all time? Who is the greatest trash talker of all time? Prime Richard Sherman should at least be top 5 Prime Richard Sherman should at least be top 5😂😂 twitter.com/SagED_UP/statu… https://t.co/VJpSi7hob0

In 2016, Sherman debuted his first Wingstop establishment upon his retirement. The renowned cornerback was motivated to build a Wingstop location after his former teammate Sidney Rice made a financial commitment. Sherman now owns two organizations in the Seattle region.

2021 was Sherman's final campaign in the league. He played five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that year. But in that same year, he launched "The Richard Sherman Podcast" and set himself up for his future employment with Prime Video.

Since then, the All-Pro corner has agreed to work for Amazon as a booth presenter for "Thursday Night Football," which means he has been reporting on the game's on-field action.

In 2023, the cornerback who won the Super Bowl is valued at $45 Million.

In his career, Sherman was chosen five times for the Pro Bowl. Additionally, he received five All-Pro votes, three of which were for the first team, and in 2013, the year the Seahawks won their first Super Bowl, he led the league in interceptions.

