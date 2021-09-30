Will Richard Sherman play in Week 4 vs. the Patriots

Richard Sherman has officially joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at a time when they need him the most. Their secondary has been decimated by injuries as they prepare to face some of the game's top quarterbacks.

This past Sunday, they faced off against Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams and their newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25



All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: I’m back.All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: youtu.be/kiDIH1EiMPM I’m back.



All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: youtu.be/kiDIH1EiMPM

Sherman has first official practice

Sherman joined the Buccaneers for his first practice on Wednesday. Afterwards, during a press conference, he went into a small bit of detail on when he would be ready to possibly suit up for the world champions.

"It's anybody's guess. I need at least a week of practice to really hone things in, to play at the level I'm capable of. I think it'd be foolish to expect me to come out this week and play at a super high level."

This week for Sherman and the Buccaneers and Tom Brady's old teammates, the New England Patriots and former head coach Bill Belichick. The game is set for primetime Sunday night and is sure to be one of the most watched games of the season.

Sherman's arrival at the Buccaneers was due in part to his talent but more so as it relates to the health of several key players in the Buccaneers secondary.

Injuries mount up for the Bucs

In Week 1, starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow suffered during the game. Also, third cornerback Jamel Dean was injured in this past week's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.

The injuries to these key players made the signing of Sherman even more appealing.

Sherman last played with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 season. Just a year before that, in the 2019 NFL season, Sherman was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. That season, he also helped to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they faced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers would end up losing that game by a score of 31-20.

Unfortunately for Sherman, he would go on to have one of the worst games of his career at the most inopportune time.

He was burned on a 38-yard reception by Sammy Watkins, which was on the game-winning drive. He also missed a tackle on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, which resulted in another touchdown.

Also Read

In July 2021, Sherman was arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, although police reports indicate he did not physically assault a person. Since then, Sherman has expressed remorse and regret for his actions and has been undergoing therapy.

For the Buccaneers' sake and their season, here's hoping that Sherman can get up to speed quickly and help the Bucs before they jump ship.

Edited by Ryan Ward