Richard Sherman's injury: How long will Buccaneers CB be out for?

Richard Sherman and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a hit on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers triumphed over a spirited Eagles side, but in victory, Richard Sherman left the game due to an injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers’ CB Richard Sherman is out for rest of game with a hamstring injury. Buccaneers’ CB Richard Sherman is out for rest of game with a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers can take advantage of a mini-bye after playing on Thursday. Sherman arrived to bolster the threadbare cornerback room. The free agent acquisition's hamstring injury is awful news for the Buccaneers. The big question now is how much time Sherman will miss. However, they hope to find out ASAP.

Could the Buccaneers miss Sherman for a considerable time?

It is perhaps unsurprising that a veteran player returning to the game quickly went down with a hamstring injury. Sherman is 32, and the Buccaneers threw him right in as soon as he was available. Sadly, the move now has ramifications as Sherman is injured.

Hamstring muscles are incredibly tender, even more so in older athletes who perform many explosive movements. However, the early prognosis is favorable for Sherman and the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers sent Sherman for an MRI on Friday, and the initial signs are ok. Sherman didn't damage the hamstring significantly, so he shouldn't miss the rest of the NFL season.

Sherman is bullish about his return, and he sent an encouraging message to Bucs fans.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 Disappointed. Going to bounce back soon. Asked a lot from my body in a short amount of time. Will be back better Disappointed. Going to bounce back soon. Asked a lot from my body in a short amount of time. Will be back better

Some NFL insiders are indicating that Sherman may miss a couple of weeks. That may turn out to be incorrect. Hamstrings are tricky injuries to solve. Sherman probably got the injury because he threw himself into the full speed of an NFL game without a proper preseason training camp and conditioning period.

Sherman could recover in two weeks. However, he might not take the field in two weeks. The Buccaneers can't afford to rush him back into action. They could risk the injury happening again. Sherman could miss more time if that happens, and the Bucs' threadbare secondary room will take another hit.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians lamented another injury to his squad, and he welcomed the break the Bucs now take:

"We really need this rest, and hopefully, we'll see who we can get back if anybody."

If Sherman misses more than two weeks, it is a blow for the Buccaneers. Arians' squad is already stretched to the limit, and reinforcements aren't coming any time soon. The desperation to get Sherman back healthy will be palpable.

