Richard Sherman's net worth: How much is the free agent CB worth?

Super Bowl-winning cornerback Richard Sherman has produced a very successful career in the NFL over the course of ten seasons. During his pro football career so far, Sherman has signed two lucrative long-term contracts.

The five-time Pro Bowl defensive back currently has a net worth hovering around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The free agent will be looking for another big NFL contract before he hangs up his cleats.

Here's a closer look at how Richard Sherman has earned his wealth.

Richard Sherman's NFL career

Stanford University graduate Sherman was drafted in the fifth round, 154th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

On July 22, 2011, Seattle signed Sherman to a four-year, $2.22 million contract that included a signing bonus of $182,424. He finished his rookie season with 55 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games.

Sherman will have three successful seasons in Seattle. On May 7, 2014, Sherman inked a new four-year $56 million contract extension with $40 million guaranteed. The new deal made him the highest paid cornerback in league history. Later that offseason, Sherman was announced as the cover athlete for Madden 15.

The Seahawks' star cornerback won the NFC Defensive Player of the Year award after helping Seattle win its first Super Bowl.

Sherman, 2017, will rupture his achilles in Week Ten against the Cardinals. He was released the following offseason by Seattle.

San Francisco 49ers

Just one day after being released by the Seahawks, Richard Sherman agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 33-year-old CB will play for three years in the bay before being released earlier this year.

Endorsements

The star defensive back has had numerous lucrative endorsement deals with big brands such as T-Mobile, Nike, Oberto, BODYARMOR, and Beats by Dre.

Charity

Sherman started his own foundation, called Blanket Coverage – The Richard Sherman Family Foundation, in 2013. The foundation helps children in low-income communities by providing them with school supplies and clothing.

