NFL Rumors: Richard Sherman's Tom Brady wish to come true if Buccaneers move goes through

Richard Sherman is currently trying to return to the NFL for the 2021 season after stepping away from football after a domestic violence incident back in July.

I can confirm that five-time Pro Bowl corner Richard Sherman is visiting the Bucs today. He's 33, has a history with Tom Brady, but Bucs have injury issues at corner with Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean both injured right now. Would be a key addition for the defending champs.

He looks closer and closer to making his comeback. After stating his desire to play alongside Tom Brady, Sherman visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today.

With Sean Murphy-Bunting on the injured reserve list due to a dislocated shoulder and Jamel Dean battling a knee injury, the Bucs need more players at CB. An accomplished athlete like Sherman could be the perfect fit for the reigning champions.

Can Sherman play at a high level?

Sherman used the offseason to treat his mental health. He believes this helped him improve not only mentally but also physically:

"I'm more of the guy I was before my Achilles than I was in 2019 and 2018. That's (because) I was able to lose the weight that I wasn't able to lose after my Achilles. I had 15 pounds of 'Dad weight,' I guess it was, and I couldn't lose it for my life. I tried to diet. I tried to starve myself. I tried to sit in the sauna all day. I tried keto. I tried every which way to lose the weight, and I could never get below 207, and before I tore my Achilles, I could never get above 196 ever in my career... Once I got to San Francisco and got past my Achilles, I thought, 'Hey, I'm at 208, but once I get to running, I'll burn that off and be back to my normal weight,' and I never got there."

Sherman told Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire.

In the same interview, Sherman stated that after years of struggle, he cut the excessive weight and is ready to prove he can still play and be one of the best CBs in the NFL.

"I had to adapt to being 208-209, and it made me strain a lot more, and it made me fight a lot more. ..It made me a lot less explosive and hard to recover and harder to stop. People may say, 'Oh, that's not that much weight,' but it's harder to stop at 210 when you're used to being 195 and stopping at 195 and jumping at 195. It's like having a 15-pound weight vest on... That's what's been cool about this offseason, somehow the weight's been gone... I've been conscious and cognizant with my diet and got the weight off, and it just feels like a weight has been lifted, and I'm more springy and more dynamic and able to run longer and move faster without feeling the fatigue and the sluggishness I felt with that kind of weight."

If Sherman is right and has his old weight back, while getting closer to the player he once was, the Bucs should re-sign him today. Regardless of Murphy-Bunting and Dean's injuries.

