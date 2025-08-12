Ricky Pearsall is looking to take a step forward during the 2025 fantasy football season in his second year with the San Francisco 49ers. He finished last year strongly, finishing as the weekly WR8 and WR14 in his final two games of the season. He is expected to get increased opportunities going forward, so here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.
Ricky Pearsall fantasy outlook and points projection
Ricky Pearsall missed the first six games of his rookie season for the San Francisco 49ers last year. He was then lightly used for most of the year before exploding in the final two weeks of the season. This includes combining for 14 receptions on 18 targets for 210 yards and two tocuhdowns across those two games alone.
The strong finish makes Pearsall an intriguing fantasy football wide receiver to target for the 2025 season, as well as new situation with the 49ers. They moved on from Deebo Samuel during the offseason, so more targets should be available for him. This could be further accelerated by Jauan Jenningh being locked into a contract dispute and Brandon Aiyuk coming off of an ACL injury.
All of this results in Pearsall having solid fantasy porjections this year, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool. He is expected to score 188.4 points in PPR formats and has higher projections than established veterans like Christian Kirk and Cooper Kupp this year. This demonstrates noyable uspide to his fantasy outlook in a favorable situation.
Ricky Pearsall ADP: Where should you draft the 49ers WR?
Pearsall currently ranks as the 94th overall player and WR41 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted as a Flex option for many rosters a potential pick around the eighth round in most drafts.
The second-year 49ers wide receiver surely comes with significant risk factors in fantasy football this year, but he also has desirable upside. His strong finish to last season, paired with his intriguing offensive situation this year, gives him a legitimate opportunity to outperform his current ADP.
Pearsall currently ranks in a similar tier to other young wide receivers based on their ADP, including Josh Downs and Jayden Reed. His path to a significant workload in a highly-productive 49ers offense gives him a higher ceiling than both of them, though he also has bust potential due to his undefined role.
