  • Ricky Pearsall injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about 49ers WR for Week 4?

Ricky Pearsall injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about 49ers WR for Week 4?

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 25, 2025 16:34 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Ricky Pearsall injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about 49ers WR for Week 4? - Source: Getty

As one of the top receivers for the San Francisco 49ers, Ricky Pearsall is a weekly name to keep an eye on in fantasy football. However, his health has been a source of concern leading into Week 4. Should you change your lineup accordingly? Pearsall himself has made it pretty clear what you should do.

According to a statement made to reporters via Newsweek and KNBR on Sept. 24, the receiver spoke plainly about his knee injury.

also-read-trending Trending
"It's feeling good," Pearsall said. "I actually don't even know when I hurt my knee, to be completely honest. I felt a little bit of soreness after the game, and it wasn't until later on in the night, I was kind of moving around and felt a little soreness; nothing that I was really concerned about."
"I came in the next day, and was talking to the trainers, and I told them the same thing I'm telling you right now—I'm not really concerned, but I just want to check it out a little bit," he added. "And that's kind of what I'm doing with this. It's just a little bit of soreness, and I'm not worried about it. If there was a game today, I'd play."
Of course, it goes without saying that the statement is a reason for managers to feel relieved. The San Francisco 49ers don't play until Sept. 28, so he only has more time to get beyond merely being healthy enough to play to possibly get back to 100% health. That said, it's worth keeping an eye on to see if there are any unplanned setbacks.

Ricky Pearsall fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Ricky Pearsall at Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
Ricky Pearsall at Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Ricky Pearsall has been, in a word, dominant for the San Francisco 49ers. If he can walk the injury tightrope correctly this season, there's no reason why he can't keep the momentum going. Pearsall is already almost a third of the way to his first 1,000-yard season and could be one game away from setting a new career high.

Of course, the receiver might not be the biggest factor affecting how well he does on the stat sheet. Both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones are battling injuries, and the quarterback room overall feels like a day-to-day juggling act. However, with Jauan Jennings battling his own injury troubles, it might be a case of one step forward, one step back.

George Kittle has also been battling injury, which has given a bigger stage to Ricky Pearsall. If the surrounding pieces start to return, Pearsall could see his production take a hit. However, he has proven his usefulness early in the season, so it's safe to say his floor is above the 400 yards he recorded in his rookie season.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

