  • Rico Dowdle replacements: 5 RBs Cowboys should target in free agency and 2025 NFL draft ft. Ashton Jeanty

Rico Dowdle replacements: 5 RBs Cowboys should target in free agency and 2025 NFL draft ft. Ashton Jeanty

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 13, 2025 01:31 GMT
Will Ashton Jeanty replace Rico Dowdle at the Dallas Cowboys?
Will Ashton Jeanty replace Rico Dowdle for the Dallas Cowboys? (Getty images)

The Dallas Cowboys need a running back. They already have Javonte Williams, but he may not be the answer — especially compared to Rico Dowdle, who unexpectedly rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024.

The upcoming running back pool is loaded with both intriguing free agents and explosive draft prospects, and Jerry Jones must do his homework. Remember the 2024 fiasco when he passed on Derrick Henry and Tyrone Tracy, among others, only for Ezekiel Elliott to struggle in his return? He must avoid a repeat of that mistake.

Fore context, here are the Cowboys' picks in the upcoming Draft:

  • Round 1 - 12th overall
  • Round 2 - 44th overall
  • Round 3 - 76th overall
  • Round 5 - 149th, 170th, 171st and 174th overall
  • Round 6 - 188th and 211th overall
  • Round 7 - 247th overall
5 best Rico Dowdle replacements for Cowboys

#5. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Iowa is better known for producing tight ends, but its most dangerous offensive weapon in 2024 was Kaleb Johnson. The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in rushing touchdowns and points, Johnson is a proven red-zone threat—he scored 21 touchdowns in 2024 alone. He would be a great fit for one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL.

#4. Nick Chubb, CLE

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Nick Chudd is an enigma heading into the 2025 season. On one hand, he was relatively quiet in the final year of his contract, rushing for only 332 yards after returning late from a horrific leg injury.

On the other hand, he has proven to be a dominant, thousand-yard rusher. If he can stay healthy and regain his form, he could make the Cowboys a contender again.

#3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

TreVeyon Henderson is the antithesis of Judkins — a 5-foot-10, 202-pound "scat back" who relies on speed and agility to make defenders miss. But more importantly, he is a reliable and consistent scoring weapon, hitting double-digit touchdowns in all but one season.

#2. JK Dobbins, LAC

Los Angeles Chargers v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

JK Dobbins entered the 2024 season with low expectations. After all, he was a former Baltimore Raven who had been cast aside for Derrick Henry and landed in the pass-heavy LA Chargers offense.

However, he exceeded those expectations, rushing for more than 900 yards and surpassing 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Such a performance makes him an attractive option, and it is surprising that he has yet to draw significant interest from running back-needy teams like the Cowboys.

#1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Here he is — the main running back the Cowboys must target. Ashton Jeanty, a 2,601-yard rusher in 2024, is a small yet explosive playmaker who would love to be a Cowboy. He has superstar potential and is a natural fit for what Jerry Jones envisions in Arlington.

It just has to happen: Ashton Jeanty + the Dallas Cowboys = money, money and more money.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
