“Right now it's my time” - When Andy Dalton made feelings clear about Justin Fields before QB’s rookie season with Bears

When the Chicago Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as their first-round draft pick at No. 11, many believed Fields would take the starting role in his rookie season. However, Chicago coach Matt Nagy and the Bears' management had also brought in veteran QB Andy Dalton, leaving fans confused over the choice of starting signal-caller.

Dalton was asked about the situation by reporters in August 2021. However, he could only express his feelings about the QB competition while extending support for the talented rookie.

"Do I want the fans behind me and this team and all that kind of stuff? Yes," Dalton said. "Do I want them behind Justin? Absolutely, I do. ... Justin's gonna have his time, and Justin's gonna have a great career, but right now it's my time. So, right now, my focus is on being the best player I can be for this team and doing everything I can to help this team win."

Dalton was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract before Fields was selected in the 2021 NFL draft. According to Dalton, Nagy had assured him of the starting role, which convinced him to join the team.

"They told me I was the starter," Dalton said in March. "That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here. So, every conversation I've had has been that. So, that's the assurance that I've gotten."

Justin Fields take over as the starting quarterback over Andy Dalton

The Bears remained committed to giving Andy Dalton the starting role, but Matt Nagy also wanted Fields to get more practice time with first-team playmakers during the preseason as part of his "evaluation process."

Although Fields was trying to make the most of his opportunities during practice sessions to impress Nagy, he wasn’t looking too far ahead.

The Bears started Week 1 with Dalton, but he suffered a knee injury in Week 2, prompting Fields to take charge. Dalton returned later in the season and finished with a 3-3 record as a starter. He was released by the Bears after the season and is currently with the Carolina Panthers, serving as a backup to Bryce Young.

Meanwhile, Fields showed glimpses of his talent during his time with the Bears. However, he was traded to the Steelers in 2024 and is currently rumored to join the New York Jets.

